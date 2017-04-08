 Saturday, April 8, 2017 51.3°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE 
516 LADD AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BAKER, TAMMY J 
4217 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
CALLOWAY, TRACY LEBRON 
4308 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESISON OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
1039 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DAVIS, AMANDA LACOLE 
1231 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW 
2308 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GARDIN, RONALD BRETT 
7922 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
GEARING, DESMOND JERQUAN 
4301 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE 
610 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRAY, VIRGIL LEE 
6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, DERELL MARQUIS 
2328 EASTOVER DRIVE MEMPHIS, 381197110 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
UNDERAGE DRINKING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE 
2225 E 28TH STREET UNIT 013 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, BRANDON WAYNE 
8122 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
---
HERMAN, DARL RUSSELL 
3205 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
---
HOWARD, KELLY MELISSA 
170 PARK STREET APT 202 CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
---
JENNINGS, MARTINEZ SAN JUAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JONES, BLAKE COOPER 
1110 MCNICHOL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL 
700 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
---
JONES, WILLIAM COREY 
8725 ROSWELL ROAD #0311 DUNWOODY, 30350 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON 
2416 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
---
LANSFORD, SANDRA DENISE 
1011 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MADDOX, RICHARD TAYLOR 
500 LINDSAY ST #101 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON 
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MIZWICKI, DAVID MICHAEL 
200 SHASTEEN ST CB 1 15 ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MODI, DIVYESH MOHENDRA 
5629 MT. BREEZE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MOLES, KYLE RUSSELL 
2145 NORTHRUP FALLS ROAD ALLARDT, 385040000 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, PENNY E 
2300 MERCHANTS DR KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORRIS, CHARLES KING 
721 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OLSKEY, JEFFERY ROBERT 
5448 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN 
11039 HANKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
---
PERRY, ROBERT L 
208 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PITTS, BRADLEY ALLEN 
19644 NW GO CART ROAD BLOUNTSTOWN, 32424 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN 
6800 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA 
2010 E. 12TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RANGE, DUSTIN ROBERT 
109 LAKE HILLS LANE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RANKIN, JOHN ROY 
5466 LONGVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN 
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $1000
---
SABEC, CHARLES LEE 
46 TEMPLIN HILL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA
---
SESSIONS, TABITHA M 
2606 KELL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
SIVELS, MARKIOUS RENARD 
6226 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, CASEY JAY 
709 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
---
TRENT, TARCY E 
7620 HAMILTON PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY 
4721 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 36416 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA 
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)

