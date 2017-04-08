Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|BAKER, TAMMY J
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|CALLOWAY, TRACY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESISON OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AMANDA LACOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GARDIN, RONALD BRETT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|GEARING, DESMOND JERQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, VIRGIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, DERELL MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/15/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERMAN, DARL RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/01/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, KELLY MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)
|
|JONES, BLAKE COOPER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED
|
|JONES, WILLIAM COREY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
|
|LANSFORD, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MADDOX, RICHARD TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIZWICKI, DAVID MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MODI, DIVYESH MOHENDRA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|MOLES, KYLE RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, PENNY E
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, CHARLES KING
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/31/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|OLSKEY, JEFFERY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
|
|PITTS, BRADLEY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RANKIN, JOHN ROY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/21/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OVER $1000
|
|SIVELS, MARKIOUS RENARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, CASEY JAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT)
|
|TRENT, TARCY E
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/18/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
|