Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BAKER, TAMMY J

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 CALLOWAY, TRACY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESISON OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DAVIS, AMANDA LACOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GARDIN, RONALD BRETT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR GEARING, DESMOND JERQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAY, VIRGIL LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





HARRIS, DERELL MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/15/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERMAN, DARL RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT HOWARD, KELLY MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT) JONES, BLAKE COOPER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF OFFENDER IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED JONES, WILLIAM COREY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST) LANSFORD, SANDRA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MADDOX, RICHARD TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIZWICKI, DAVID MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MODI, DIVYESH MOHENDRA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE MOLES, KYLE RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, PENNY E

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, CHARLES KING

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/31/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING OLSKEY, JEFFERY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO THEFT) PITTS, BRADLEY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE