Sims Found Guilty Of Murder In Mass College Hill Courts Shooting; Gets Life Prison Sentence

Saturday, April 8, 2017

A Criminal Court jury Friday found Cortez Sims guilty in a mass shooting at College Hill Courts in early January, 2015.

He was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Talitha Bowman, who was shot twice in the back.

Sims was also found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of Bianca Horton, her daughter Zoe Horton and Marcel Christopher.

He was found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a felony.

Sentencing will be May 22 on the cases other than the first-degree murder.

Bianca Horton was gunned down last year and her body dumped by a road. Her recorded testimony was played to the jury in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman. No arrest has been made in her slaying.

Zoe Horton was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Marcel Christopher said at the time of the shooting that Sims did it, but he refused to testify at the trial.

The state said Sims and Christopher were in Bloods gangs that were in a feud.

The defense put on no proof and had no final argument.

The jury deliberated about seven hours before bringing in the verdicts shortly after 11 p.m.

It was a sequestered jury.