Familty Members Of Man Charged In McMinnville Homicide Arrested

In a joint investigation with the McMinnville Police Department, special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for the mother and grandparents of a homicide suspect, who are accused of trying to hinder the ongoing investigation.

 

At the request of 31st District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, TBI special agents began investigating the homicide of Barry Cole on Feb.

6, the same day authorities discovered the man’s body in his home on Lind Street in McMinnville.

 

During the course of the investigation, investigators developed information leading to Wesley Leverett, 26, as the individual responsible for the crime. On Feb. 18, authorities arrested Leverett and charged him with one count of criminal homicide.

 

As the investigation progressed, authorities subsequently determined Leverett’s mother, Debra Daniels, and his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Daniels, attempted to hinder the criminal investigation into this matter.

 

The Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with evidence. Officers from the McMinnville Police Department arrested the three and booked them into the Warren County Jail, where at the time of this arrest, Charles and Dorothy Daniels were each being held on $15,000 bond and Debra Daniels, who authorities also charged with resisting arrest following an exchange with McMinnville officers, was being held on $35,000 bond.


