Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BATES, ANGELA N

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION) BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA D

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRYANT, CARLOS DORTANEAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURTON, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CREASMAN, JUSTIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRIBBS, ASHLEY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/11/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HERSTON, ROBBIE TODD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HILT, RAVEN SYMONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLDER, ANDREW GRADEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/28/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOALTION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE HUGHES, KENYAUN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JENNINGS, CORNELIUS RANDALE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KELLEY, DOYLE JOSEPH PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LINDSAY, CHARLOTTE OLIVIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MINCY, JOSHUA AURTHOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

ABUSE OF CORPSE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAYNE, CRAIG JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PIERCE, MARQUEZ DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, JAMAAL K

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED REYNOSO, MARIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SAHBAZ, ANEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF METH SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEVENS, JACOB LOREN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SUBLETT, GRAVION D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000 TERRELL, BRENDA ALOZETTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/09/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE