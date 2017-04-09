Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BARNETT, JEREMY SCOTT
1576 MYERS TOWN ROAD BEERSHEBA,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BATES, ANGELA N
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
---
BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRYANT, CARLOS DORTANEAN
900 MTN CREEK ROAD APT H106 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
1923 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE
1469 FIELDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COOK, TAMMY
6629 ANDERSON ACRES DRIVE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CREASMAN, JUSTIN LEON
668 MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH RD DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRIBBS, ASHLEY LOUISE
9000 WELLTHOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT
606 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE
2697 EUGENE REED ROAD WOODBURY, 371905797
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DOCKERY, JOSHUA TYLER
920 WELCOME VALLEY ROAD BENTON, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
ERVIN, JOEL DESHAWN
3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GREGORY, HAVIS A
621 SULLIVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HERSTON, ROBBIE TODD
4728 B. NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HIERHOLZER, SLATON LEE
474 AUGUSTA DRIVE ROCKPORT, 78382
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
7005 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOLDER, ANDREW GRADEN
1221 BRIDGEWATER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $500
---
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOALTION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HUFFMAN, JACK
3678 SHADY OAK CIRCLE COOKEVILLE, 385016731
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HUGHES, KENYAUN DEWAYNE
1523 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JENNINGS, CORNELIUS RANDALE
3418 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KELLEY, DOYLE JOSEPH PATRICK
11214 MELANIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LINDSAY, CHARLOTTE OLIVIA
2438 HAVEN COVE LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER
2734 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MINCY, JOSHUA AURTHOR
3927 WOODHUE PLACE ALEXANDRIA, 22309
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, CRAIG JAMAR
1311 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PIERCE, MARQUEZ DESHAUN
6247 QUINCE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38119
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RATLIFF, KEYONTA
6781 HICKORY MANOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REEVES, ADAM SHAWN
111 JANE MANOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
REYNOLDS, JAMAAL K
2005 CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED
---
REYNOSO, MARIA
3121 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL
2806 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAHBAZ, ANEL
5406 ALTHEA AVENUE CHATT, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH
691 CHARBELL RD HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
284 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON
1120 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 373535447
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEVENS, JACOB LOREN
30 TUNNEL BLVD 229 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIA
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
SUBLETT, GRAVION D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
TERRELL, BRENDA ALOZETTON
4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073107
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
825 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
2707 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
823 W. 12TH STAPT E CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
6228 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WOOTEN, DARIAN
6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETT, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BATES, ANGELA N
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
|
|BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA D
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRYANT, CARLOS DORTANEAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURTON, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CREASMAN, JUSTIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRIBBS, ASHLEY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
|
|DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HERSTON, ROBBIE TODD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/28/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HILT, RAVEN SYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOLDER, ANDREW GRADEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/28/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOALTION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|HUGHES, KENYAUN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JENNINGS, CORNELIUS RANDALE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KELLEY, DOYLE JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LINDSAY, CHARLOTTE OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|MINCY, JOSHUA AURTHOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- ABUSE OF CORPSE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, CRAIG JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, MARQUEZ DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOLDS, JAMAAL K
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO, MARIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SAHBAZ, ANEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEVENS, JACOB LOREN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SUBLETT, GRAVION D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
|
|TERRELL, BRENDA ALOZETTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WOOTEN, DARIAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|