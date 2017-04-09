 Sunday, April 9, 2017 51.4°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARNETT, JEREMY SCOTT 
1576 MYERS TOWN ROAD BEERSHEBA, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BATES, ANGELA N 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
---
BLACKWELL, SAMANTHA D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE 
1254 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRYANT, CARLOS DORTANEAN 
900 MTN CREEK ROAD APT H106 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
1923 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CARNEY, AMBER NICOLE 
1469 FIELDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COOK, TAMMY 
6629 ANDERSON ACRES DRIVE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CREASMAN, JUSTIN LEON 
668 MOUNTAIN GROVE CHURCH RD DAYTON, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRIBBS, ASHLEY LOUISE 
9000 WELLTHOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIEL, WILLIAM HOYT 
606 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DAVIDSON, TODD MERLE 
2697 EUGENE REED ROAD WOODBURY, 371905797 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DOCKERY, JOSHUA TYLER 
920 WELCOME VALLEY ROAD BENTON, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
ERVIN, JOEL DESHAWN 
3421 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GREGORY, HAVIS A 
621 SULLIVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER 
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HAYES, CLINTON ALLEN 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
HERSTON, ROBBIE TODD 
4728 B. NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HIERHOLZER, SLATON LEE 
474 AUGUSTA DRIVE ROCKPORT, 78382 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HILT, RAVEN SYMONE 
7005 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOLDER, ANDREW GRADEN 
1221 BRIDGEWATER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $500
---
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS 
5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOALTION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HUFFMAN, JACK 
3678 SHADY OAK CIRCLE COOKEVILLE, 385016731 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
HUGHES, KENYAUN DEWAYNE 
1523 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JENNINGS, CORNELIUS RANDALE 
3418 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KELLEY, DOYLE JOSEPH PATRICK 
11214 MELANIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LINDSAY, CHARLOTTE OLIVIA 
2438 HAVEN COVE LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MCCORMICK, GARETT ALEXANDER 
2734 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MINCY, JOSHUA AURTHOR 
3927 WOODHUE PLACE ALEXANDRIA, 22309 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ABUSE OF CORPSE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 
5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, CRAIG JAMAR 
1311 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PIERCE, MARQUEZ DESHAUN 
6247 QUINCE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38119 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON 
434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN 
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RATLIFF, KEYONTA 
6781 HICKORY MANOR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REEVES, ADAM SHAWN 
111 JANE MANOR CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
REYNOLDS, JAMAAL K 
2005 CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON , SUSPENDED
---
REYNOSO, MARIA 
3121 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBINSON, KYREE MARKELL 
2806 NOAH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAHBAZ, ANEL 
5406 ALTHEA AVENUE CHATT, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF METH
---
SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH 
691 CHARBELL RD HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO 
284 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON 
1120 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MC DONALD, 373535447 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STEVENS, JACOB LOREN 
30 TUNNEL BLVD 229 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
STURDIVANT, TIFFANY DORIA 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
SUBLETT, GRAVION D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
TERRELL, BRENDA ALOZETTON 
4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073107 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK 
825 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN 
2707 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN 
823 W. 12TH STAPT E CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE 
6228 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WOOTEN, DARIAN 
6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

