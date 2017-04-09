12-Year-Old Injured In ATV Accident At Mowbray

Sunday, April 9, 2017

A 12-year-old boy was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies, along with Hamilton County EMS and members of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the 10700 block of Worley Road for the report of an ATV accident that occurred off-road.



According to officials, the juvenile was wearing a helmet, but due to the nature of his injuries, he was treated and stabilized on the scene by Hamilton County EMS and fire personnel before being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital via LifeForce helicopter.



His condition is not known at this time.

Deputies responding to the call worked the incident as an accidental injury.