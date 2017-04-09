Kendre Allen, 20, Shot And Killed In Drive-By Shooting On Spring Creek Road

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Kendre Allen, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:45 a.m. to sounds of shots fired in the area of 5500 block of Brainerd Road.

Chattanooga patrol officers heard gunfire. Minutes later, CPD Street Crimes officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in that area of Brainerd Road. Officers followed the vehicle to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was the only other occupant of the vehicle. Upon arrival at the hospital, police discovered a victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Attempts were made to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries.The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was the only other occupant of the vehicle.

The driver informed police the vehicle they were traveling in was fired into from an unidentified person in another vehicle. Chattanooga Police were able to locate a crime scene in the 300 block of Spring Creek Road.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

The victim was a validated gang member, police said. He was arrested Jan. 26 for possession of cocaine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident. The driver/witness will not be identified by CPD due concerns for this person's safety.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 .



