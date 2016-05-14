Sunday, April 9, 2017

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at the Sherman Reservation on Missionary Ridge.

The fire consumed about four acres according to Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright. It took 11 Chattanooga Fire Apparatus to battle the fire due to the terrain. Chattanooga Fire Department investigator was on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Also on scene were the National Parks Service and Tennessee Department of Forestry due to the fire being at a National Monument of the Chattanooga- Chickamauga Battlefield. The Hamiltion County Rescue Rehab unit was on scene to help with firefighter support. Hamilton County EMS was on standby in case of injury, no injuries were reported. CPD helped with traffic control.

No structures were in danger of damage from the fire according to Battalion Chief Boatwright. The cause is under investigation.