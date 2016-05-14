 Sunday, April 9, 2017 79.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Firefighters Battle 4-Acre Brush Fire On Missionary Ridge

Sunday, April 9, 2017
- photo by Battalion Chief Boatwright

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon at the Sherman Reservation on Missionary Ridge.

The fire consumed about four acres according to Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright. It took 11 Chattanooga Fire Apparatus to battle the fire due to the terrain. Chattanooga Fire Department investigator was on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Also on scene were the National Parks Service and Tennessee Department of Forestry due to the fire being at a National Monument of the Chattanooga- Chickamauga Battlefield. The Hamiltion County Rescue Rehab unit was on scene to help with firefighter support. Hamilton County EMS was on standby in case of injury, no injuries were reported. CPD helped with traffic control.

No structures were in danger of damage from the fire according to Battalion Chief Boatwright. The cause is under investigation.


May 14, 2016

November 6, 2014

May 21, 2013


(click for more)

(click for more)

(click for more)


(click for more)

(click for more)

Breaking News

Kendre Allen, 20, Shot And Killed In Drive-By Shooting On Spring Creek Road

Kendre Allen, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.   Chattanooga Police responded at 1:45 a.m. to sounds of shots fired in the area of 5500 block of Brainerd Road.   Chattanooga patrol officers heard gunfire. Minutes later, CPD Street Crimes officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in that area of Brainerd ... (click for more)

12-Year-Old Injured In ATV Accident At Mowbray

A 12-year-old boy was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday night. At approximately  8 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff deputies, along with Hamilton County EMS and members of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the 10700 block of Worley Road for the report of an ATV accident that occurred off-road. According to officials, the juvenile was wearing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Ex-Convict’s Comments

After a black tattoo artist was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl several weeks ago in Baton Rouge, La., deputy sheriff Shawn Anderson went to the man’s shop to talk to the 30-year-old, who was also a part-time barber. The rape suspect had a concealed gun and pulled it, fatally shooting Sgt. Anderson before dying of return fire several days later. It turned out that Sgt. Alexander ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors