13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Apparent Accidental Shooting

Sunday, April 9, 2017

A13-year old boy was injured Sunday afternoon in an apparent accidental shooting.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2600 block E. 21st Street, to a call of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Hamilton County EMS transported the boy to a local hospital.

Another juvenile boy, 16, who was in the home at the time of the incident, called 911 for help.

At this time the victim is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators found no evidence to indicate this was anything other than an accident.



Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.