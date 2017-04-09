Fire Recruit Injured When Wall Collapses

Sunday, April 9, 2017

A Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department recruit was injured when a wall collapsed on Sunday.

Tri Community VFD was conducting an in-house training burn at 9021 Amos Road at Ooltewah area for their new fire recruits. After the controlled burns and training were complete, fire personnel were cleaning up the burn site when an unstable wall collapsed.

The wall grazed a fire recruit on the shoulder and leg.

Hamilton County EMS Medic 5 transported the patient to Erlanger Hospital for medical observation.