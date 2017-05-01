Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
1425 HIGHCREST DR CHATT, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10.
000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
3308 EASTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR
4813 VIRGINIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLAIR, CELIENE SIEERA
2 FRAWLAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHEEKS, KENDRIC LEMONT
5239 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
CRUTCHER, JAVARES
1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434852
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DOLLAR, NOLAN CURT
503 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FITCH, JONATHAN CLINTON
910 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052639
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GREEN, RACHEL DIANE
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
GRIER, ANDRE SHAUNE
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
HART, GILBERT CALEB
4066 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED
3332ANDERSON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKSON, AARON G
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TREVOR EDWARD
300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, LESLIE TERRELL
358 TANGER CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
KNIGHT, BILLY RAY
4500 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT (CUMBERLAND COUNTY)
---
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
3212 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
LEWIS, JAMES LEE
2105 SHARP STREET AT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
2005 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
MOORE, LOGAN TYLER
8617 RIVER COVE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MORGAN, JAMES EDWARD
4111 NORTHBRIDGE AVENUE MEMPHIS, 38118
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NEW MADRID MO)
---
RANDALL, ROGER EUGENE
8667 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
REYNA, BILLY J
3711 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
3408 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
749 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROUSH, DONALD LEE
3311 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SALES-PEREZ, CASEY
4520 DELASHSMITT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCOTT, RONNIE
2607 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAPE
---
SIMMONS, BRITTNI MISHAE
9203 RIVER OAKS RD Harrison, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SIMS, SHANA LYNN
1323 ELI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH)
---
SMITH, CHELSEY SHANNON
9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 48 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TONEY, DYRAL LORENZO
3907 CAMILLA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
VINES, KATRICE RENEE
1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, ARTIE PERCEY
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
