Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10.000
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BILLINGSLEY, RODNEY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAIR, CELIENE SIEERA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHEEKS, KENDRIC LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
CRUTCHER, JAVARES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOLLAR, NOLAN CURT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/22/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, RACHEL DIANE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

GRIER, ANDRE SHAUNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HART, GILBERT CALEB
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HUDGINS, DEMAR RASHED
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, AARON G
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, LESLIE TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
KNIGHT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT (CUMBERLAND COUNTY)
LETSON, JAMES CHAD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
MOORE, LOGAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MORGAN, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN NEW MADRID MO)
RANDALL, ROGER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/26/1943
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REYNA, BILLY J
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RICHARDSON, JONAS CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROUSH, DONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SALES-PEREZ, CASEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCOTT, RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RAPE
SIMMONS, BRITTNI MISHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT

SIMS, SHANA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH)
SMITH, CHELSEY SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TONEY, DYRAL LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
VINES, KATRICE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, ARTIE PERCEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE


May 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

