Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

Monday, May 1, 2017

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison.

Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

After being stopped by officers in Rhea County last July 2, he admitted having the gun for a year, having traded 10 Percocet tablets for it.

He said he kept the gun in his bedroom under a Christmas tree box. He said he had gotten it out the night before because he had fired the gun. He said he needed to move it because he was afraid the landlord was going to evict him.

Gianna Maio of the Federal Public Defender's Office said Thomas had moved to Rhea County after being badly beaten by a group of teens who stole his phone and $100. She said they left him for dead behind a church.

She said Thomas then decided to move to Rhea County - the home county of his wife.

She said shortly after he arrived a man stopped by him at a red light motioned for him to roll down the window. She said the man, who had his young son with him, told Thomas, "We hang N-----s like you around here."

Prosecutor Steve Neff said Thomas had deserved a sentence above his guideline range, saying he was "the type of person we need to keep away from society."