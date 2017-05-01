 Monday, May 1, 2017 73.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

Monday, May 1, 2017

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison.

Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being a felon in possession of a weapon.

After being stopped by officers in Rhea County last July 2, he admitted having the gun for a year, having traded 10 Percocet tablets for it.

He said he kept the gun in his bedroom under a Christmas tree box. He said he had gotten it out the night before because he had fired the gun. He said he needed to move it because he was afraid the landlord was going to evict him.  

Gianna Maio of the Federal Public Defender's Office said Thomas had moved to Rhea County after being badly beaten by a group of teens who stole his phone and $100. She said they left him for dead behind a church.

She said Thomas then decided to move to Rhea County - the home county of his wife.

She said shortly after he arrived a man stopped by him at a red light motioned for him to roll down the window. She said the man, who had his young son with him, told Thomas, "We hang N-----s like you around here."

Prosecutor Steve Neff said Thomas had deserved a sentence above his guideline range, saying he was "the type of person we need to keep away from society." 

 


May 1, 2017

TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires

May 1, 2017

Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

May 1, 2017

Man With 10-Year Drug Sentence Says Young Sons "Will Be The Ones To Suffer"


Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director. “Republicans ... (click for more)

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison. Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being ... (click for more)

A man who was handed a 10-year federal prison on Monday for meth sales said, "My two little boys will be the ones to suffer for this - not me." Cody Minnear appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director. “Republicans in Tennessee have had tremendous success in recent years, but we must remain focused on maintaining and growing a strong and robust Republican Party. Michael and Ashley are excellent additions ... (click for more)

Man With Prior Rape, Arson, Assault Charges Gets 4-Year Federal Sentence

A longtime Chattanooga resident with prior rape, arson and assault charges was sentenced on Monday to serve four years in federal prison. Terry "T-Money" Thomas pleaded guilty earlier to being a felon in possession of a weapon. After being stopped by officers in Rhea County last July 2, he admitted having the gun for a year, having traded 10 Percocet tablets for it. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Whatever Happened To The People's Game Warden? - And Response

Earlier this year a Chattanoogan.com article published a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) Wildlife Officer encouraging readers to turn in anyone keeping or caring for an orphaned raccoon, squirrel, bunny or deer, because it may have rabies or pose a danger to some fictitious person.   In another  article, the TWRA Officer invaded a girl's home, seized ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

Do you realize that despite the roar and rage of last night’s storm, we are four inches above normal in rainfall for the year? My garden is green and what’s more there are no drought conditions presently anywhere in all of the United States. Yes, April showers bring May flowers so I don’t know when my garden has been as blessed as I search out the orchids and onions of a brand-new ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Baseball Wins 4-3 In Season Finale

 The Lee University baseball team recorded 14 hits in a 4-3, 10-inning win in its season finale at the University of West Florida. The Flames finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 27-23. With a 13-20 record in the Gulf South Conference, Lee placed ninth in the regular season, two games shy of eighth place and earning a spot in the GSC Tournament. “I’m ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: #8 Tennessee Softball Upends #1 Florida, 5-1

Megan Geer's fourth inning grand slam brought Tennessee back from a 1-0 deficit and the #8 Vols went on to defeat the #1 Florida Gators by a 5-1 margin. Winning pitcher Caylan Arnold pitched five innings in relief for the Volunteers giving up one hit, two base on balls and striking out five. Florida's Aleshia Ocasio went the distance, giving up eight hits, one base ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors