Humane Society Seeking Approval For New Kennel Off Harrison Pike

Monday, May 1, 2017

The Humane Educational Society, which has long been in old quarters on Highland Park Avenue, is seeking approval for a new kennel on 6.8 acres off Harrison Pike.

The location on Randolph Circle is south of Highway 153.

Officials said there would be a one-story building on the east portion of the lot as well as outdoor yards toward the center of the property. Existing vegetation would be retained on the western portion of the property.

The building would contain about 35,000 square feet.

Nearby are single-family homes, townhomes and a church.

Officials said a significant portion of the property on the western side is in the 100-year floodplain.

Dog walking trails and a dog exercise area are planned on the western portion.

A request for rezoning goes before the Planning Commission next Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

The planning staff is recommending that only a portion of the property be rezoned commercial.

Planners also said there should be no access to South Access Road.