TNGOP Announces New Staff Hires

Monday, May 1, 2017

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden announced two new hires Monday, naming Michael Sullivan as executive director and Ashley Hesseldahl-Harbin as finance director.

“Republicans in Tennessee have had tremendous success in recent years, but we must remain focused on maintaining and growing a strong and robust Republican Party. Michael and Ashley are excellent additions to our team and I am excited to work with them,” said Chairman Golden



Mr. Sullivan has previous experience working for the Tennessee Republican Party as the political director and deputy executive director from 2011-2015. More recently he worked for the Republican National Committee in Iowa. His political resume spans four states and campaigns at every level over the last ten years. "I am excited to have Michael back in Tennessee helping our state and county parties grow and prepare for 2018,” said Chairman Golden.



Ms. Hesseldahl-Harbin is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and Charleston School of Law. She joins the Tennessee Republican Party after serving as a bill clerk for the Tennessee General Assembly. “The addition of Ashley to our team is positive step forward in ensuring that we have a healthy and organized fundraising apparatus at the Tennessee Republican Party,” said Chairman Golden.