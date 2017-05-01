Child With Lighter Starts Duplex Fire

Monday, May 1, 2017

No injuries were reported in connection with a duplex fire on Monday night .

7:54 p.m. and responded to 4904 Jeffery Lane with five fire companies. The occupants in one side of the duplex, including two adults and one child, got out of their home uninjured. The other side of the duplex was not occupied. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm atand responded to 4904 Jeffery Lane with five fire companies.The occupants in one side of the duplex, including two adults and one child, got out of their home uninjured. The other side of the duplex was not occupied.





Battalion Chief Ashley May said the firefighters made a quick interior attack and contained the fire to the bedroom where the fire started. The dollar loss was estimated at around $20,000.





The cause of the fire has already been determined. Chief May said the couple's daughter, roughly three to four years old, reportedly started the fire while playing with a cigarette lighter in the bedroom. The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.





Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the family. Chattanooga police, Hamilton County EMS and EPB also provided assistance on the scene.