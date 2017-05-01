EPB Still Dealing With Some Power Outages From Storms, Strong Winds

Monday, May 1, 2017

EPB and its contractors continue working as quickly as possible with Chattanooga’s smart grid to restore power to customers who are experiencing outages caused by strong storms. EPB officials said on Monday afternoon, gusty winds were causing trees already weakened by last year’s drought and recent heavy spring rains to fall on power lines and poles.

Repair and restoration efforts have continued since the first wave of storms Saturday evening, and up until late this afternoon.

Officials said Chattanooga’s smart grid has prevented or automatically restored outages to about 17,800 customers.

EPB and its contractors have repaired damage and restored services to about 11,600 customers who experienced an outage greater than five minutes.

Of the 11,600 duration outages 3,500 were on Saturday, 4,100 were on Sunday and about 4,000 on Monday.

EPB reminds its customers to stay away from downed power lines and never try to remove fallen trees and branches from power lines. Please report trouble by calling 423-648-1EPB (1372). Customers may also visit epb.com/outage-map to see the latest outages.