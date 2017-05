Monday, May 1, 2017

The National Park Service has confirmed that a body found in a creek in the Grand Canyon National Park is that of Jackson Standefer.

The 14-year-old McCallie student had been missing since he was swept away along with his grandmother, Lou Ann Merrell, while crossing a swiftly-flowing creek.

The body of Ms. Merrell has not yet been found.

The youth's body was taken to a local medical examiner for identification.