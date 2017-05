Monday, May 1, 2017

Police arrested Javares Crutcher after questioning him on Thursday about a break-in at a house as well as other burglaries.

Crutcher admitted going to a residence with a juvenile and the juvenile making entry through a sliding glass door in the rear.

They stole a television from inside.

The homeowner came home while they were still at the residence.

Crutcher, 23, of 1664 Greendale Way, Hixson, was charged with aggravated burglary.