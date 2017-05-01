3 Youths Charged In Robbery On Mountain View Drive

Monday, May 1, 2017

Three youths have been charged in a robbery on Friday at a house on Mountain View Drive.

Taken into custody were Collin Pritchett, 20; Gerald Green, 18, and Kevon Johnson, 19.

The victim said he had been contacted by a former schoolmate (Pritchett) about "getting together and smoking weed."

He said Pritchett came over to his house along with two of his friends, Green and Johnson.

The victim said he went all with the trio behind his house to smoke a blunt.

When no one had a lighter, Green and Johnson said they would get one from the Jeep Cherokee they arrived in.

Instead, they armed themselves with a shotgun and a handgun and entered the house, holding the victim and two others in the house at gunpoint.

They demanded money, the victim said, and he gave them some $200 in cash.

Police observed the Jeep going at a high rate of speed on Cummings Highway.

It was eventually stopped at W. 37th Street.

The three were inside along with a shotgun.

None of the three would give a statement to police.