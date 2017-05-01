Hixson Man Says Next-Door Neighbor Stole $28,000 In Deceased Wife's Jewelry

Monday, May 1, 2017

A Hixson man told police he suspected his next-door neighbor of stealing $28,000 in jewelry that had belonged to his deceased wife.

Christopher Mark Bearden, 28, of 1425 Highcrest Dr., was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $10,000.

James Lang said when he left his residence on April 2 that Bearden was sitting in a red truck in front of his residence. He said he spoke to him briefly.

He discovered the break-in when he returned. A door had been forcibly opened.

Also missing was his deceased wife's Regions Bank debit card.

When Bearden was arrested on drug and auto theft charges on April 22, he was found with Mrs. Lang's debit card as well as a flashlight taken in the break-in.

It was found that Bearden had pawned jewelry taken from the victim at Quick Cash Pawn on Rossville Boulevard. He was seen on video doing so.