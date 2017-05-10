Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
4925 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN
260 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BREWSTER, ANDREA DAWN
7771 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
727 E.
11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
BROWN, BILLY GEORGE
223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, RUBEN
7488 ASHBUR DRIVE LITHONIA, 30058
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR
---
CARTER, CASEY THOMAS
2412 OCEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARKE, LAUREN G
810 BELVOIR HILLS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH
707 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DYAR, NATHAN J
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD
2601 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071211
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ELLIOTT, SHARON L
2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HAGERMAN, JACOB
772 GOLDEN PLACE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT
702 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
1422 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOWARD, MARK ERIC
305 SUNNYSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATOR(AGGRAVATE BURGLARY)
---
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS
448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, DAVID
1691 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
1106 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
---
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
2614 LYNDON AVE APT C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
KERR, ROBERT G
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KNOX, VELLVENIA NM
2528 4TH AVE APT. 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN
4101 FITEHAVEN DRIVE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
---
LESLIE, LEVI GARY
2210 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDEN, JACOB
223 DEPOT STREET VONORE, 37885
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE
171 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEEKER, DANIEL R
123 KEYLEE LANE MARYVILLE, 37804
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON
4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MORALES-LOPEZ, CRISTIAN
HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
NATION, DAVID DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN
1077 CROW CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT. 33 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
2711 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
POSLEY, ANTWIONE LEON
803 W 13TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH
3015 WESTLAKE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
SMITH, ALEX ARON
4022 EALY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
3003 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY
7710 SHORTTAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE
8319 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
---
VANCE, JON CHARLES
8727 HURRICANE MANNER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI
1911 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
WEBB, TAJI MIKEL
1109 S GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 5L CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
WHEELER, DEVON
104 NORTH ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOTEN, REBECCA MICHELLE
8 MANOR LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
|
|BROWN, BILLY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR
|
|CHAPMAN, AMANDA BETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DYAR, NATHAN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ELLIOTT, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|EVANS, WILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HAGERMAN, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HENSHAW, STEPHEN S
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GEN CATEGORY FOR RE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
|
|HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JOHNSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
|
|KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KERR, ROBERT G
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KING, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|KNOX, VELLVENIA NM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
|
|LESLIE, LEVI GARY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, DANA ALINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MADDEN, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MEEKER, DANIEL R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NATION, DAVID DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|NIXON, ADRIAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
|
|PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/11/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TURDEINEN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM
|
|WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|
|WEBB, TAJI MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHEELER, DEVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITT, GARY WALTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|