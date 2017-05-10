 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 86.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY 
4925 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN 
260 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
BREWSTER, ANDREA DAWN 
7771 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER 
727 E.

11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
BROWN, BILLY GEORGE 
223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, RUBEN 
7488 ASHBUR DRIVE LITHONIA, 30058 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR
---
CARTER, CASEY THOMAS 
2412 OCEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CLARKE, LAUREN G 
810 BELVOIR HILLS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH 
707 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE 
1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DYAR, NATHAN J 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD 
2601 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071211 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
ELLIOTT, SHARON L 
2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT 
1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HAGERMAN, JACOB 
772 GOLDEN PLACE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE 
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT 
702 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN 
1422 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOWARD, MARK ERIC 
305 SUNNYSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATOR(AGGRAVATE BURGLARY)
---
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS 
448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
JOHNSON, DAVID 
1691 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT 
1106 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
---
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR 
2614 LYNDON AVE APT C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
KERR, ROBERT G 
728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KNOX, VELLVENIA NM 
2528 4TH AVE APT. 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN 
642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN 
4101 FITEHAVEN DRIVE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
---
LESLIE, LEVI GARY 
2210 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDEN, JACOB 
223 DEPOT STREET VONORE, 37885 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE 
171 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEEKER, DANIEL R 
123 KEYLEE LANE MARYVILLE, 37804 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON 
4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MORALES-LOPEZ, CRISTIAN 
HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
---
MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE 
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
NATION, DAVID DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN 
1077 CROW CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT. 33 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
POPE, DAVID LEBRON 
2711 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
---
POSLEY, ANTWIONE LEON 
803 W 13TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY 
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH 
3015 WESTLAKE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
---
SMITH, ALEX ARON 
4022 EALY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
3003 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY 
7710 SHORTTAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE 
8319 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
---
VANCE, JON CHARLES 
8727 HURRICANE MANNER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA 
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI 
1911 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
WEBB, TAJI MIKEL 
1109 S GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 5L CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
WHEELER, DEVON 
104 NORTH ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOTEN, REBECCA MICHELLE 
8 MANOR LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
BROWN, BILLY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR
CHAPMAN, AMANDA BETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DYAR, NATHAN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELLIOTT, SHARON L
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

EVANS, WILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAGERMAN, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HENSHAW, STEPHEN S
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GEN CATEGORY FOR RE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KERR, ROBERT G
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KING, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
KNOX, VELLVENIA NM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/03/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
LESLIE, LEVI GARY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, DANA ALINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MADDEN, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEEKER, DANIEL R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NATION, DAVID DALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/14/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
NIXON, ADRIAN DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/11/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TURDEINEN, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE
WEBB, TAJI MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHEELER, DEVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITT, GARY WALTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



May 10, 2017

Sheriff's Office Getting Bloodhound Tracking Dog

May 10, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/10/17

May 10, 2017

Cousins Arrested In TBI Jury Tampering Investigation In Hardeman County


The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bloodhound tracking dog thanks to a generous donor. Gino Bennett, director of support services, said the gift of $10,650 to the sheriff's ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two Hardeman County individuals accused of trying to influence the vote of a juror. At the request ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sheriff's Office Getting Bloodhound Tracking Dog

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bloodhound tracking dog thanks to a generous donor. Gino Bennett, director of support services, said the gift of $10,650 to the sheriff's Aegis Fund will cover the purchase of a dog from a Georgia trainer as well as training for two deputies who will work with the dog.  It will also include leaches, harnesses and ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/10/17

(click for more)

Opinion

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks?

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Voice For 13,000 Kids

As County Mayor Jim Coppinger adroitly explained the Hamilton County Department of Education budget request on Tuesday, he noted for FY2018 the school district will receive $26.1 million from the Federal Projects Fund. I thought he said this money would go to our problematic iZone schools, of which there are four being threatened by a state takeover. Man, that’s over $6 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Walters Masterful In GPS Shutout Over Baylor

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers’ T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot. The scrappy ... (click for more)

Red Bank Softball Stays Alive With Two Wins

Red Bank softball coach Mandi Munn was quite upset over a controversial 3-2 loss to East Ridge on Monday in the District 6-AA tournament being played at Hixson. She wasn’t a whole lot happier after a pair of wins in the losers bracket Tueday against Tyner and Hixson, but the good news is that the Lionettes are still alive and will have a chance to redeem themselves against that ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors