Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

4925 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN

260 RUSSELL PRINCE ROAD SE OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

BREWSTER, ANDREA DAWN

7771 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37373

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

727 E.

11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---BROWN, BILLY GEORGE223 WEEKS RD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BROWN, RUBEN7488 ASHBUR DRIVE LITHONIA, 30058Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR---CARTER, CASEY THOMAS2412 OCEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)THEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CLARKE, LAUREN G810 BELVOIR HILLS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH707 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE1314 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DYAR, NATHAN J930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD2601 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071211Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---ELLIOTT, SHARON L2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT1605 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HAGERMAN, JACOB772 GOLDEN PLACE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT702 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE---HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN1422 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HOWARD, MARK ERIC305 SUNNYSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATOR(AGGRAVATE BURGLARY)---HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS448 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, DAVID1691 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT1106 N HAWTHORNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)---JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR2614 LYNDON AVE APT C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---KERR, ROBERT G728 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KNOX, VELLVENIA NM2528 4TH AVE APT. 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN642 W 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN4101 FITEHAVEN DRIVE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT---LESLIE, LEVI GARY2210 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADDEN, JACOB223 DEPOT STREET VONORE, 37885Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE171 SIGNAL HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MEEKER, DANIEL R123 KEYLEE LANE MARYVILLE, 37804Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON4309 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113000Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MORALES-LOPEZ, CRISTIANHIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE---MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---NATION, DAVID DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN1077 CROW CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI---PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT. 33 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---POPE, DAVID LEBRON2711 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---POSLEY, ANTWIONE LEON803 W 13TH ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH3015 WESTLAKE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP---SMITH, ALEX ARON4022 EALY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN3003 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, JAMES ANTHONY7710 SHORTTAIL SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TELLIS, CYNTHIA ANITA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE8319 IRIS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM---VANCE, JON CHARLES8727 HURRICANE MANNER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI1911 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF COCAINE---WEBB, TAJI MIKEL1109 S GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE2300 WILSON STREET APT 5L CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---WHEELER, DEVON104 NORTH ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOOTEN, REBECCA MICHELLE8 MANOR LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BIGGS, BRANDY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) BROWN, BILLY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF MDMA FOR CHAPMAN, AMANDA BETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLAYTON, DWAUN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DYAR, NATHAN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EDWARDS, WAYNE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ELLIOTT, SHARON L

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

EVANS, WILLIE JOE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/05/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HAGERMAN, JACOB

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMMONDS, ERIC THEOPOLIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/30/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HENSHAW, STEPHEN S

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GEN CATEGORY FOR RE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH HICKEY, ROBERT LEON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) HUTCHINS, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/18/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JOHNSON, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT) KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KERR, ROBERT G

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/19/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S KNOX, VELLVENIA NM

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWERY, AUTUMN LADAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAWSON, DAVID JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/03/1957

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT LESLIE, LEVI GARY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LONG, DANA ALINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MADDEN, JACOB

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEEKER, DANIEL R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NATION, DAVID DALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/14/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) NIXON, ADRIAN DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN PATTERSON, PAUL DEAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT REDDING, SHATORI BRESHAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SARCONA, GIOACCHINO JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/11/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)