Sheriff's Office Getting Bloodhound Tracking Dog

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be getting a bloodhound tracking dog thanks to a generous donor.

Gino Bennett, director of support services, said the gift of $10,650 to the sheriff's Aegis Fund will cover the purchase of a dog from a Georgia trainer as well as training for two deputies who will work with the dog.

It will also include leaches, harnesses and other equipment.

Mr. Bennett said the bloodhound will be used in tracking criminals as well as helping find lost children and seniors.

He said bloodhounds "are remarkable dogs. They can go all day long."

The tracking dog will be available for use by other law enforcement agencies, he said.

Mr. Bennett said there are no other tracking dogs he knows of in Hamilton County.