Member Of Regular Grand Jury Has More Empathy For Officers After Term

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

A member of the Regular Grand Jury said she has more empathy for law enforcement after her term on the panel. She wrote in a final report, Here is the full report: Presented to The Honorable Tom Greenholtz

Judge, Criminal Court

Division II

Hamilton Country, Tennessee





The Honorable Tom Greenholtz Judge, Criminal Court, Division II Hamilton County, Tennessee Judge Greenholtz: The members of this Grand Jury say they have found this opportunity to serve their community and the Criminal Court Judges very rewarding. Many of them have expressed to me what an honor it has been. The education they received regarding the criminal court system, and those who work in it has been impressive. They now have a better understanding and appreciation of how a criminal indictment starts with an arrest and goes through the system.

They have come away from this experience with a renewed respect for our Law Enforcement Officers. They have a better understanding of the dangers they face and the challenges they must meet every day.

As part of their service, they visited the facilities of Silverdale CCA, Hamilton County Jail, Juvenile Detention and Courts.

This jury was charged with reporting on the Hamilton County Jail and Juvenile Detention and Courts. I have once again chosen to ask a select number of jurors to volunteer to write on specific topics, and below you will find summaries of their thoughts: GRAND JURY EXPERIENCE The presentation to the summoned citizens was very informative, and I believe that is why so many people volunteered for the service. This probably makes for the best attitudes possible from Grand Jurors and would seem to make for a panel with the least amount of drama and one that is more engaged.

My time on the Grand Jury has been worthy of a college class credit! The experience has left me so much better informed about the judicial process in Hamilton County. From the presentations by our Criminal Court Judges to hearing from perhaps, the most colorful characters in law enforcement, it was a very well rounded curriculum!





I served as "official note taker" for this Grand Jury and did my best to take notes that if needed, referring back to them would be very helpful. I do believe this duty should be automated, therefore streamlining the process.

The pay for grand jury service is rather weak. Itbarely covers gas and lunch downtown. I drive from Ooltewah and in this jury we have people from all over our community, such as Soddy Daisy and Hixson. I know it would be a nightmare to pay by mileage, but bumping up the pay for everyone would be nice.

There appears to be an excellent rapport between Law Enforcement and those who work in the Grand Jury. When an officer new to the process comes in they often have to be prompted by our Foreperson as to the process. I think that DeAnna and Bill and the Court Liaisons should do a short training video that an officer new to the process or one that hasn't been in to the Grand Jury in a while, could view prior to presenting a case.

BIG THANKS to DeAnna, Bill, the Court Liaisons and all the people that work together to see cases come through Grand Jury.

(NOTE: Many grand juries feel that their pay should be at the rate of minimum wage. The $13.00 a day just doesn't make sense and doesn't cover much. Depending on how selection goes for each grand jury term this could be a great hardship to someone living "paycheck to paycheck". Grand jurors basically work a 5 hour day with an hour lunch and to make minimum wage for a term that lasts 4 months would certainly make for a bit of an easier time.)

(NOTE: I along with many "official note takers" believe that to bring that job into the 21st Century would only enhance the process and in the end be more cost efficient also.)

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Communicating with and listening to law enforcement officers during my Grand Jury experience has been informative to say the least. As a member of a minority community, communicating and trusting members of the law enforcement community has been difficult. This fear has been perpetuated by prior knowledge and first hand observations of aggressive police behavior and stereotypical responses of officers. However, considering the level of criminal activity that has invaded our community and our private lives, managing a "normal and safe environment" is a risky task for our law enforcement. I recognize now that responding to criminal activity naturally produces anxiety and apprehension and in some instances officers find their responses are based on fear of the unknown or past situations. After going through this process I now have a different perspective, one of support for their safety and understanding of their daily struggles. In addition, I now have compassion for the normal lives they attempt to maintain with their families while they are witness to criminal activities and the disregard for humanity in our community. Thank God for their continued dedicated service to our community.



(NOTE: It never ceases to amaze me how no matter what their back ground, most Grand Jurors leave their service with a more positive attitude and sense of compassion for our Law Enforcement.) JUDGES

As part of our service we were visited by the three Criminal Court Judges as well as a Sessions Court Judge. They told us a little bit about their background and their day to day life in the judicial system. As a law abiding citizen who has never appeared before a judge, I was under the impression that judges are mean, hardened rulers of law that are basically interested in one side of the story. It was quite a surprise to learn that these judges are concerned and interested in the actual lives' of each defendant that comes before them. I learned that they take a lot of factors regarding the defendant's situation into consideration when sentencing them. The judges taught us that laws are changing all the time and sometimes even they have a hard time keeping up. I now realize that the job is not as easy as I once thought it was. I have a greater appreciation for the service they provide for our community and say "thank you".





HAMILTON COUNTY JAIL

As with every jury that has come before them, this jury found the jail to be old and a bit depressing due to that fact, but clean and well run. They found the leadership to be very professional as well as knowledgeable. The need for a new more conducive to the safety of correctional officers and inmates facility cannot be said any other way. The fact that the jail should not house mentally ill inmates cannot be said any other way. The fact that in order to properly staff the jail, the officers need better pay and more time off cannot be said any other way. This jury as those in the past came away feeling that those that run the jail, from Sheriff Hammond down, do the best they can with what they have.

JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER

As is true with every jury, this one was impressed with the cleanliness of the facility and professionalism of the staff. They all felt they were knowledgeable and seemed to care about the juveniles lives. One juror had the suggestion that the juveniles that are held there should have to tour the jail to show them the path they may be heading down.

(NOTE: Because Grand Jurors go on tour of the facilities each term and basically nothing changes, I did not ask any specific juror to give me thoughts. Any big changes that need to be made have been said over and over again. It is up to those individuals that make the decisions to act on the needs. I believe that those who make it their lives' work to be in these facilities should be commended and helped in every way possible.)

A FINAL THOUGHT

My experience on the Grand jury has certainly been educational. My time here has taught me that our police work hard and that crime is all around us. But still I am not jaded by these facts. The process of the Grand Jury is one that our society should continue in an effort to keep checks and balances in order. Having said that, I feel that the term of a Grand Juror is too long. Adjustments should be made so that it is not such a burden on businesses and citizens daily lives. Nevertheless my time here has been invaluable and I have appreciated the opportunity to be a voice for our community.



(NOTE: I know firsthand that this sentiment has been an ongoing problem and it is one that I as Foreperson have had to deal with a lot lately. I believe that we could start by going to four terms a year that are three months each and see if that helps.) Beside the four Jurors listed above, this panel consisted of a Mechanical Engineer with Cormetech; a Sr. Parts Buyer with WM Wrigley Co.; an EPB employee in Resource Planning; a designer and those who are self-employed, retired and homemakers.

During their term they heard 491 cases. They came together and took serious the charge, as well as the education they were given, and made the decisions they felt necessary in these cases.

ACK NOWLEDGEMENTS We wish to thank the following people: • Criminal Court Judges Barry Steelman, Don Poole and Tom Greenholtz, as well as Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell for taking time out of their schedule to educate us on the Courts system. • Assistant D.A. West for his legal assistance; his guidance in the rules of law was imperative to our decision making. • Court Liaisons Sgt. Kevin Akin and Sgt. Jeff Rearden of the Chattanooga Police Department, for getting our witnesses in, as well as testifying on CPD Officers' cases in order to expedite the process and save on resources . • Don Klasing for keeping our witnesses organized. • Sheriff 's Deputy Jeremy Long for escorting us to our facility tours. • Larry Henry and staff of the Circuit Court Clerk's Office; along with Assistant Jury Coordinator Margo McConnell and Julia Kinser of the Criminal Court Clerk's office . We appreciate everything they do for us. • The administration and staff who conducted our tours through Silverdale, the County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center. • Investigators' Lee Wolff and Vernon Kimbrough for the education into the drug world and other illegal activities that go on in our community. • Captain Coppinger and Sgt. Harvey for the interesting class on contraband and safety in the County jail. • Jim Hughes and his staff for the delicious lunch served to us in the County Jail. • Larry Henry for providing in his budget our lunch out while touring the facilities. • Betsy Childress for doing an awesome job as official note taker. • Our Permanent Alternate for filling in when needed.





Respectfully submitted,

Regular Grand Jury