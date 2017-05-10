 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 85.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

BCSO To Add "In God We Trust" To Fleet Vehicles

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson of  the Bradley County Sheriff's Office will hold a press-conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to unveil the agency’s new fleet vehicles that will incorporate the nation’s motto “In God We Trust.”

Funding for the “In God We Trust” decals were made possible from community organizations who have made donations for the specific purpose of adding the country’s national motto to the agency’s marked patrol vehicles.

During the press-conference, Sheriff Watson will announce the organizations who made donations towards this cause.


Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60, Dies As A Result Of Fire On Sunday

Senator Corker Says Syrian President Assad Should Be "Locked Up For Life"

Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60, Dies As A Result Of Fire On Sunday

The fire victim who was pulled from a house fire on Sunday, Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60,  has succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.      This is the second fire-related fatality in Chattanooga this year. The first one occurred at 1003 N. Hickory Street on Feb. 18. Firefighters pulled a ... (click for more)

Senator Corker Says Syrian President Assad Should Be "Locked Up For Life"

Appearing on  CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper  on Tuesday , Senator Bob Corker responded to new video that shows victims in the immediate aftermath of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime’s chemical weapons attack in Syria that provoked U.S. missile strikes authorized by President Donald Trump last month. “I imagine like every American, horror. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks?

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Voice For 13,000 Kids

As County Mayor Jim Coppinger adroitly explained the Hamilton County Department of Education budget request on Tuesday, he noted for FY2018 the school district will receive $26.1 million from the Federal Projects Fund. I thought he said this money would go to our problematic iZone schools, of which there are four being threatened by a state takeover. Man, that’s over $6 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Walters Masterful In GPS Shutout Over Baylor

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers’ T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot. The scrappy ... (click for more)

Red Bank Softball Stays Alive With Two Wins

Red Bank softball coach Mandi Munn was quite upset over a controversial 3-2 loss to East Ridge on Monday in the District 6-AA tournament being played at Hixson. She wasn’t a whole lot happier after a pair of wins in the losers bracket Tueday against Tyner and Hixson, but the good news is that the Lionettes are still alive and will have a chance to redeem themselves against that ... (click for more)


