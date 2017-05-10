BCSO To Add "In God We Trust" To Fleet Vehicles

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office will hold a press-conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to unveil the agency’s new fleet vehicles that will incorporate the nation’s motto “In God We Trust.”

Funding for the “In God We Trust” decals were made possible from community organizations who have made donations for the specific purpose of adding the country’s national motto to the agency’s marked patrol vehicles.

During the press-conference, Sheriff Watson will announce the organizations who made donations towards this cause.