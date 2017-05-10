 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 85.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Senator Corker Says Syrian President Assad Should Be "Locked Up For Life"

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Appearing on CNN’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Senator Bob Corker responded to new video that shows victims in the immediate aftermath of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad regime’s chemical weapons attack in Syria that provoked U.

S. missile strikes authorized by President Donald Trump last month.


“I imagine like every American, horror. This barbaric leader has been doing this for years,” said Senator Corker after being asked for his reaction to the footage. “I thanked President Trump for responding in the way that he did, but [the conflict] continues. [Assad]’s supported by Russia. He's supported by Iran. He needs to be put away in a tribunal and locked up for life.”

 

“I know this has captured the imagination, I hate to say, of the world that is able to view this [video],” said Senator Corker. “But this is what we have been seeing for years. We visit people in refugee camps. We know this is underway. America has stood by, as has the rest of the world, and let this occur… There are no easy answers.”

 

Senator Corker acknowledged the U.S. could use Moscow’s complicity in the chemical attack to pressure the Russian government into distancing itself from the regime.

 

“What we have now is a situation where Russia has a window of opportunity,” said Senator Corker. “I know that [Secretary of State Rex Tillerson] is exploring that right now, and do they want to stay aligned with this barbaric ruler who is torturing his people in prisons? …Is that who they want to stand with? Or do they want to join the rest of the world and do away with the support that they have for this person, get Iran to join them, and let’s move away from what’s happening.”

 

Asked about next steps for the U.S. in Syria, Senator Corker said the Trump administration can plan for additional punitive measures should Russia continue to back Assad while he commits war crimes.

 

“There’s more that can be done. We could basically ground much of the air force that operates out of there. Again, I’m not advocating that today. Again, there’s a window. Let’s see what Russia does. If Russia wants to continue to be a party to what’s happening here – they are in essence, by supporting him, they are to blame for what is happening to these people – so if this is where they want to be, we’ll get a clear understanding of that soon, and then the administration can plan out additional steps if necessary.”


The fire victim who was pulled from a house fire on Sunday, Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60,  has succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60, Dies As A Result Of Fire On Sunday

The fire victim who was pulled from a house fire on Sunday, Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60,  has succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.      This is the second fire-related fatality in Chattanooga this year. The first one occurred at 1003 N. Hickory Street on Feb. 18.

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks?

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase.

Roy Exum: A Voice For 13,000 Kids

As County Mayor Jim Coppinger adroitly explained the Hamilton County Department of Education budget request on Tuesday, he noted for FY2018 the school district will receive $26.1 million from the Federal Projects Fund. I thought he said this money would go to our problematic iZone schools, of which there are four being threatened by a state takeover. Man, that's over $6 million

Walters Masterful In GPS Shutout Over Baylor

Pitcher Shelby Walters has been walking around with a guilty conscience for most of the past month after getting tagged with the loss in GPS first softball game with Baylor on April 13. Walters pitched well that day, but gave up six runs late and was the loser in a 9-3 setback. Tuesday afternoon at the Bruisers' T.A. Lupton Field, the shoe was on the other foot.

Red Bank Softball Stays Alive With Two Wins

Red Bank softball coach Mandi Munn was quite upset over a controversial 3-2 loss to East Ridge on Monday in the District 6-AA tournament being played at Hixson. She wasn't a whole lot happier after a pair of wins in the losers bracket Tueday against Tyner and Hixson, but the good news is that the Lionettes are still alive and will have a chance to redeem themselves.


