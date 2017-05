Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The fire victim who was pulled from a house fire on Sunday, Archie Ray Brian Powell, 60, has succumbed to his injuries.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second fire-related fatality in Chattanooga this year.





The first one occurred at 1003 N. Hickory Street on Feb. 18. Firefighters pulled a 78-year-old woman from the burning home, but she died several days later in the hospital.