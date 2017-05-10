 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 71.4°F   clear   Clear

Jody Alan Hughes Found Guilty In October 2015 Slaying Of Tyler Worth

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A Bradley County jury on Wednesday found Jody Alan Hughes guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2015 slaying of Tyler Worth.
 
He was also found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and tampering with evidence.
 
Hughes and four others were charged in the case in which the victim's body was found in a ravine in Polk County. Hughes was the only one charged with murder.
 
A witness in the case, Ashley Marie Rutledge (wife of Hughes), told of driving around various sections of Bradley County before stopping at a side road, where she heard shots fired. She said she then saw the victim's body lying on the ground.

She said the group then disposed of the weapons used and buried Worth before leaving the scene.

The witness said Hughes had been using meth for two days prior to the slaying.

Cleveland Police said the victim was picked up off Green Drive, then taken to a location off Hughes Lake Road. The body was later moved to the rural section in Polk County, where it was found.

Hughes, who was wearing a tracking ankle bracelet due to being convicted of previous charges, was charged with first-degree murder, while the other four — including Rutledge — were charged with tampering with evidence and accessory to the fact of first-degree murder.

Other defendants were Richard Leroy “R.L.” Jerger, Jeffery Todd Crumley, and Guy Roy Hawkins.

Sheriff Eric Watson said, “Detective Brandon Edwards, who was the lead detective, and the additional detectives inside the Criminal Investigations Division who played a supporting role did an incredible job investigating this case.

"I want to commend District Attorney Steve Crump and his staff at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts of preparation, which includes working with our detectives to successfully prosecute this case.

"I will continue to pray for the family of Tyler Worth as they continue to mourn their loved one. For the past several years this family has continuously relived the senseless murder of their loved one throughout the lengthy criminal justice process, which ultimately led to the convictions of Jody Hughes.”


