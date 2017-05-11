Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Thursday, May 11, 2017 67.8°F   clear   Clear

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, CODY LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ARROYO, KEVIN ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ARROYO, ZAIDA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
BREWER, MONTE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, SHAWN HELEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CARPENTER, CLAYTON ARMSTRONG
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRUZ, NATALYA SHANEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DELGADO, JOSAFAT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/14/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/21/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/13/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSTANCE (POSSESSION OF S
HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HORTON, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
HRACHIAR, MICHAEL GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/09/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHES, TERRA CHARTERRIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
JACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
JACKSON, HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JACKSON, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JACKSON, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
LONG, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MAYES, AISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
MCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
MICKA, AMY DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEAL, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
NIX, ADAM GWENN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/31/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
ROBINSON, JACQUELYN NOEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
SHADRICK, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
STRICKLAND, SHELBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/27/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WORLEY, DONNA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YANCEY, SARAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


