Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, CODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ARROYO, KEVIN ALFRED

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/04/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 ARROYO, ZAIDA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) BREWER, MONTE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, SHAWN HELEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CARPENTER, CLAYTON ARMSTRONG

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRUZ, NATALYA SHANEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DELGADO, JOSAFAT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/14/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOWLER, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, MISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/13/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSTANCE (POSSESSION OF S HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE) HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) HORTON, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE HRACHIAR, MICHAEL GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/09/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHES, TERRA CHARTERRIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW JACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE) JACKSON, HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JACKSON, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JACKSON, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA) LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) LONG, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MAYES, AISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) MCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE) MICKA, AMY DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NEAL, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE NIX, ADAM GWENN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)

PIPER, RALPH BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/31/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/22/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) ROBINSON, JACQUELYN NOEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 SHADRICK, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 STRICKLAND, SHELBY ANN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/12/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/16/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/27/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION