Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, CODY LEE
1410 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES
1902 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ARROYO, KEVIN ALFRED
130 ANTIQUE LN SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
ARROYO, ZAIDA
130 ANTIQUE LN SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
BREWER, MONTE LAMAR
7630 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, SHAWN HELEN
104 ANNIE COX LANE HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CARPENTER, CLAYTON ARMSTRONG
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CHAPMAN, AMANDA BETH
250 HOLLY GLEN LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CRUZ, NATALYA SHANEE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DANIELS, JOSHUA JAMORIS
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD, APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DELGADO, JOSAFAT
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 604 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
EVANS, WILLIE JOE
1127 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023753
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FOWLER, JOSEPH
8434 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS
1902 Sharp St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDEN, MISTY LEE
5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
527 LAYFIELD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSTANCE (POSSESSION OF S
---
HARMON, ANTONIO STEPHON
201 EADS APT.
332 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL
612 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
---
HENSHAW, STEPHEN S
1008 FALCON RUN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GEN CATEGORY FOR RE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
13822 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
HORNE, KEYARA MARCINE
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HORTON, CODY WILLIAM
1705 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
HRACHIAR, MICHAEL GEORGE
2636 WINCHESTER HWY Hillsboro, 37342
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HUGHES, TERRA CHARTERRIA
11467 ARMSTRONG RD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795905
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
JACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY
1800 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
---
JACKSON, HAROLD
1514 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
JACKSON, REGINALD
2409 EAST 13TH STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JACKSON, ROBERT LEE
4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101624
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KING, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
3488 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
LACEY, CHARLES WILBURN
64 THOMAS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
4342 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
---
LONG, DANA ALINE
2316 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211601
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, JEREMY RAY
1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
---
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MAYES, AISHA MICHELLE
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD, APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
1620 RUGBY PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
MCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE
98 SUMMIT DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE
1816 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071025
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
4120 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MICKA, AMY DEANNA
242 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE
Homeless Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE
516 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NEAL, ROBERT LEE
2220 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
NIX, ADAM GWENN
1521 Hickory Valley Rd Chattanooga, 374215632
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
NIXON, ADRIAN DARNELL
1710 LA HUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062744
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL
2124 GOLD POINT CIRCLE NORTH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PICCIRILLO, NICHOLAS MICHEAL
1816 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071025
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
---
PIPER, RALPH BRUCE
121 COUNTY RD 183 DECATUR, 373225013
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PORTER, RUSSELL EUGENE
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ROBINSON, JACQUELYN NOEL
4322 WORSHAM STREET APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
SHADRICK, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
6428 HARBOR MASTER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE
1805 MAYFLOWER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
3696 COTTONPORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
STRICKLAND, SHELBY ANN
1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
8 TAYLOR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
---
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
3801 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOWNSEND, FELECIA ALEXANDRI
1227 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TURDEINEN, JOHN HENRY
12312 DOLLYPOND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITT, GARY WALTON
3765 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WORLEY, DONNA ELAINE
3805 Arrowrock Rd Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN
3805 Arrowrock Rd Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YANCEY, SARAH MARIE
1108 C STREET #A ARCATA, 95521
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
