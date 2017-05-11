Red Bank Police Chief Fired By City Manager

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was let go on Wednesday by City Manager Randall Smith.

Mr. Smith declined to give reasons for the move.

Mayor John Roberts also said he did not know.

He said, "The city manager told me he was going to let him go. I said OK. I didn't ask anything else."

Mayor Roberts said it will be up to the city manager to name a new police chief.

Chief Christol earlier had been a finalist for police chief of Cleveland, Tn. However, local candidate Mark Gibson was hired.

He was hired by Red Bank in 2010.

He has been in law enforcement for 41 years.