Participants In River City Poll Want A Trader Joe's In Downtown Chattanooga; Rate Riverbend Festival As Least Popular Downtown Event

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Participants in the 2017 poll by the River City Company on downtown most want to see a Trader Joe's added to the mix.

That response came from 37 percent of the 1,091 people who took part in the survey.

A department store came in at 13 percent and at 10 percent were a grocery, Urban Outfitters and a Target.

The participants chose Nightfall as their favorite downtown event and the Riverbend Festival as the least favorite.

There were 30 percent who put Nightfall at the top of the list, while 14 percent said Riverbend and 13 percent Mainx24. 3 Sisters got nine percent and the Chattanooga Market eight percent.

On least favorite, Riverbend was at 73 percent with Ironman and Nightfall at five percent.

Of downtown business owners asked about issues they faced, 22 mentioned a lack of parking or a perception of a lack of parking and nine percent mentioned panhandling. 

There were 63 percent who said downtown is a clean place and 50 percent said it is free of litter. 

On safety, 44 percent said they felt very safe, while 38 percent said they did not feel safe at all.

Only eight percent felt very safe at night.

There were 84 percent who said they had been approached by someone for money in downtown during the past year.

On downtown safety concerns, 22 percent said gangs and 12 percent said panhandlers and another 12 percent lack of light.

The full results can be found here 

http://www.rivercitycompany.com/new/pdf/DowntownCHA2017Survey_OnlineResults.pdf

 

 


May 11, 2017

Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was let go on Wednesday by City Manager Randall Smith. Mr. Smith declined to give reasons for the move. Mayor John Roberts also said he did not know.

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, CODY LEE  1410 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

A Bradley County jury on Wednesday found Jody Alan Hughes guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2015 slaying of Tyler Worth.   He was also found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy


Red Bank Police Chief Fired By City Manager

Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol was let go on Wednesday by City Manager Randall Smith. Mr. Smith declined to give reasons for the move. Mayor John Roberts also said he did not know. He said, "The city manager told me he was going to let him go. I said OK. I didn't ask anything else." Mayor Roberts said it will be up to the city manager to name a new police chief. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, CODY LEE  1410 E 49TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) --- ARMOUR, JAMES CHARLES  1902 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks? - And Response

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Not Try Kindness?

For several years I have enjoyed the news website, “The Huffington Post,” but yesterday it was removed from my computer’s Favorites bar. I believe my political stance is that of a “moderate conservative” but HuffPo has gone from “liberal,” which I often enjoy, to “way left,” which I do not. On Wednesday there was a news story with the headline, “To Save America We Must Stop Being ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Blanks Sequatchie Co. For 7-AA Softball Title

There was no need for a second game at Chattanooga Christian Wednesday evening. The Lady Chargers made sure of it. Sending 10 batters to the plate and eight of them getting hits in the bottom of the sixth, the top-seeded Lady Chargers turned a close game into a blowout with five runs as they cruised to a closer-than-it-sounds 7-0 shutout over the Sequatchie County Lady Indians ... (click for more)

Parrott Leads Central To 6-AA Softball Title

The Red Bank Lionettes may have gotten a little revenge against East Ridge in the District 6-AA softball tournament at Hixson on Wednesday, but they still don't have an answer for Central stud Brooke Parrott. The Lionettes advanced to the championship game with a wild and crazy 13-10 victory in the first game, but Parrott was her usual outstanding self as she pitched a no-hitter ... (click for more)


