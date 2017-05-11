Participants In River City Poll Want A Trader Joe's In Downtown Chattanooga; Rate Riverbend Festival As Least Popular Downtown Event

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Participants in the 2017 poll by the River City Company on downtown most want to see a Trader Joe's added to the mix.

That response came from 37 percent of the 1,091 people who took part in the survey.

A department store came in at 13 percent and at 10 percent were a grocery, Urban Outfitters and a Target.

The participants chose Nightfall as their favorite downtown event and the Riverbend Festival as the least favorite.

There were 30 percent who put Nightfall at the top of the list, while 14 percent said Riverbend and 13 percent Mainx24. 3 Sisters got nine percent and the Chattanooga Market eight percent.

On least favorite, Riverbend was at 73 percent with Ironman and Nightfall at five percent.

Of downtown business owners asked about issues they faced, 22 mentioned a lack of parking or a perception of a lack of parking and nine percent mentioned panhandling.

There were 63 percent who said downtown is a clean place and 50 percent said it is free of litter.

On safety, 44 percent said they felt very safe, while 38 percent said they did not feel safe at all.

Only eight percent felt very safe at night.

There were 84 percent who said they had been approached by someone for money in downtown during the past year.

On downtown safety concerns, 22 percent said gangs and 12 percent said panhandlers and another 12 percent lack of light.

The full results can be found here

http://www.rivercitycompany.com/new/pdf/DowntownCHA2017Survey_OnlineResults.pdf