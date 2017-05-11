Dozens Of Vehicles Report Windshield Damage From U.S. 27 Paving Project At Red Bank

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Dozens of vehicles belonging to residents in North Hamilton County got busted windshields while driving through a paving construction zone on U.S. 27, residents said.

James Berry said, "This was as a result of the paving on 27 north and south in the Red Bank area."

He said he was getting numerous reports of damage on his Soddy Daisy Grapevine Facebook group.

Mr. Berry said the work was underway between the Signal Mountain Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road exits.

He put a poll on his Facebook site and said over 100 people reported damage from the paving.