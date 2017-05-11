 Thursday, May 11, 2017 84.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TVA Board Approves $300 Million Strategic Fiber Initiative

Thursday, May 11, 2017

The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors on Thursday approved a $300 million strategic fiber initiative that will expand TVA’s fiber capacity and improve the reliability and resiliency of the transmission system. Officials said the network expansion will help meet the power system’s growing need for bandwidth as well as accommodate the integration of new, distributed energy resources.

“Our fiber network was constructed beginning in 1988 and it is outmoded and insufficient, especially as the electric sector becomes more digitized.

This initiative could also assist with economic development opportunities for the Tennessee Valley,” TVA President and CEO Bill Johnson said. “With a modernized fiber backbone for the transmission system, we have the potential to make some fiber capacity available to help local communities and rural areas attract and retain jobs.”

“Broadband connectivity is vital for business and industry choosing to locate in the Valley. The economic development effort will be a partnership between TVA, the Valley states, local power companies and other service providers who have the necessary expertise,” Mr. Johnson said. “Throughout this process, our efforts will be governed by requirements that we maintain rate competitiveness and work in partnership with local power companies and others for the benefit of the public we serve.”

The fiber initiative will take five to 10 years to complete and will include 3,500 miles of fiber to enable broadband connections for more of TVA’s generating plants and as well as more of its customers.

The board also approved two major contracts that will help ensure a reliable fuel supply for the Sequoyah and Watts Bar nuclear units through the year 2030. Louisiana Energy Services, a supplier of uranium used in making fuel, was awarded a contract valued at $500 million. A $450 million contract was approved with Westinghouse Electric, or a successor, as the supplier of fuel fabrication services.          

In addition, the board authorized the CEO to enter into contracts for work necessary to continue a comprehensive program to convert all wet storage of coal ash to dry storage and meet the environmental standards for water quality and effluents at those sites. The combined value of the contracts is capped at $1.9 billion. TVA conducted an extensive environmental review with public input on how to best manage coal ash impoundments across the system. The review showed that dewatering – and permanently and safely capping and closing the impoundments – is the best option environmentally and to keep rates low.


May 11, 2017

Tennessee Reconnect Act Headed To Governor

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam on Wednesday thanked the General Assembly for its partnership in making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all citizens – both high school graduates and adults – the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers.  Building off the pioneering Tennessee Promise program, ... (click for more)

Dozens Of Vehicles Report Windshield Damage From U.S. 27 Paving Project At Red Bank

Dozens of vehicles belonging to residents in North Hamilton County got busted windshields while driving through a paving construction zone on U.S. 27, residents said. James Berry said, "This was as a result of the paving on 27 north and south in the Red Bank area." He said he was getting numerous reports of damage on his Soddy Daisy Grapevine Facebook group. Mr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks? - And Response

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Not Try Kindness?

For several years I have enjoyed the news website, “The Huffington Post,” but yesterday it was removed from my computer’s Favorites bar. I believe my political stance is that of a “moderate conservative” but HuffPo has gone from “liberal,” which I often enjoy, to “way left,” which I do not. On Wednesday there was a news story with the headline, “To Save America We Must Stop Being ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Blanks Sequatchie Co. For 7-AA Softball Title

There was no need for a second game at Chattanooga Christian Wednesday evening. The Lady Chargers made sure of it. Sending 10 batters to the plate and eight of them getting hits in the bottom of the sixth, the top-seeded Lady Chargers turned a close game into a blowout with five runs as they cruised to a closer-than-it-sounds 7-0 shutout over the Sequatchie County Lady Indians ... (click for more)

Parrott Leads Central To 6-AA Softball Title

The Red Bank Lionettes may have gotten a little revenge against East Ridge in the District 6-AA softball tournament at Hixson on Wednesday, but they still don't have an answer for Central stud Brooke Parrott. The Lionettes advanced to the championship game with a wild and crazy 13-10 victory in the first game, but Parrott was her usual outstanding self as she pitched a no-hitter ... (click for more)


