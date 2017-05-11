Judge Neil Thomas Announces His Exit From The Circuit Court Bench

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Judge Neil Thomas III, serving the people of Hamilton County in Tennessee’s Eleventh Circuit Court, announced his resignation from the bench, effective Oct. 5.

“Twenty years serving the community in public service has been an extraordinary honor and one that I’ll forever cherish. Leaving the bench will permit me to invest so much more time in my heart’s desire - our great community and my family,” said Thomas appointed in 1997 by then-Governor Don Sundquist to fill the vacancy of Judge William L. Brown.

Judge Thomas has been re-elected for three eight-year terms subsequent to his initial appointment to the Fourth Division of the Circuit Court. The court features jury trials and hears pleadings of citizens and businesses regarding contract disputes, domestic matters such as divorce and adoption and appeals from lower courts.

“While I’m leaving the bench, I am not retiring. My life’s work of complex business law and mediation will get my professional attention and time. But, so much of my desired civic engagement and philanthropy has been measured due to ethics concerns,” said Judge Thomas whose judicial career included more than 200 jury trials. “I am excited to have new opportunities ahead.”

Judge Thomas, a graduate of The Baylor School, the University of North Carolina and the University of Michigan School of Law, first practiced law in New York City before returning to Chattanooga in 1976. Judge Thomas is a founder of the Litigation Section of the Tennessee Bar Association, is a Fellow of the American, Tennessee and Chattanooga Bar Foundations and is a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Thomas’ community engagement includes previous service as the President of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club, the Brock-Cooper American Inns of Court, the TN Safety Council, Junior Achievement and Friends of both the Chickamauga National Military and Moccasin Bend Parks.

Judge Thomas and his wife, Anne, are the parents of four sons, Neil, David, Michael and Greg Michael practices law in Chattanooga.

Judge Thomas’ letter of resignation to Governor Bill Haslam and to Administrative Director of the Courts Deborah Tate triggers the process overseen by the Governor’s Council on Judicial Appointments to receive applicants and conduct interviews. Ultimately, the Council will make recommendations to Governor Haslam for an appointment.