Judge Neil Thomas Announces His Exit From The Circuit Court Bench

Thursday, May 11, 2017
Judge Neil Thomas
Judge Neil Thomas

Judge Neil Thomas III, serving the people of Hamilton County in Tennessee’s Eleventh Circuit Court, announced his resignation from the bench, effective Oct. 5.

“Twenty years serving the community in public service has been an extraordinary honor and one that I’ll forever cherish. Leaving the bench will permit me to invest so much more time in my heart’s desire - our great community and my family,” said Thomas appointed in 1997 by then-Governor Don Sundquist to fill the vacancy of Judge William L. Brown.

Judge Thomas has been re-elected for three eight-year terms subsequent to his initial appointment to the Fourth Division of the Circuit Court. The court features jury trials and hears pleadings of citizens and businesses regarding contract disputes, domestic matters such as divorce and adoption and appeals from lower courts.

“While I’m leaving the bench, I am not retiring. My life’s work of complex business law and mediation will get my professional attention and time. But, so much of my desired civic engagement and philanthropy has been measured due to ethics concerns,” said Judge Thomas whose judicial career included more than 200 jury trials. “I am excited to have new opportunities ahead.”

Judge Thomas, a graduate of The Baylor School, the University of North Carolina and the University of Michigan School of Law, first practiced law in New York City before returning to Chattanooga in 1976. Judge Thomas is a founder of the Litigation Section of the Tennessee Bar Association, is a Fellow of the American, Tennessee and Chattanooga Bar Foundations and is a member of the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Thomas’ community engagement includes previous service as the President of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club, the Brock-Cooper American Inns of Court, the TN Safety Council, Junior Achievement and Friends of both the Chickamauga National Military and Moccasin Bend Parks.

Judge Thomas and his wife, Anne, are the parents of four sons, Neil, David, Michael and Greg Michael practices law in Chattanooga.

Judge Thomas’ letter of resignation to Governor Bill Haslam and to Administrative Director of the Courts Deborah Tate triggers the process overseen by the Governor’s Council on Judicial Appointments to receive applicants and conduct interviews. Ultimately, the Council will make recommendations to Governor Haslam for an appointment.


May 11, 2017

Tennessee Reconnect Act Headed To Governor

May 11, 2017

Dozens Of Vehicles Report Windshield Damage From U.S. 27 Paving Project At Red Bank

May 11, 2017

Inmate Dies After Medical Emergency At The Hamilton County Jail


Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam on Wednesday thanked the General Assembly for its partnership in making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all citizens – both high school graduates and adults – the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers.  Building off the pioneering Tennessee Promise program,

Dozens of vehicles belonging to residents in North Hamilton County got busted windshields while driving through a paving construction zone on U.S. 27, residents said. James Berry said, "This was as a result of the paving on 27 north and south in the Red Bank area." He said he was getting numerous reports of damage on his Soddy Daisy Grapevine Facebook group. Mr.

Why Do The Teachers Get It Better Than The Old Folks? - And Response

January 2016 we Social Security retirees were informed that inflation was flat, meaning zero increase in benefits. January 2017 we were told basically the same thing, but I did get $1 per month increase. But Part B Medicare increased about $13 per month.   So let's see, teachers got a measly $120 a month increase in 2016. This year, a paltry $200 a month increase. This

Roy Exum: Why Not Try Kindness?

For several years I have enjoyed the news website, "The Huffington Post," but yesterday it was removed from my computer's Favorites bar. I believe my political stance is that of a "moderate conservative" but HuffPo has gone from "liberal," which I often enjoy, to "way left," which I do not. On Wednesday there was a news story with the headline, "To Save America We Must Stop Being

CCS Blanks Sequatchie Co. For 7-AA Softball Title

There was no need for a second game at Chattanooga Christian Wednesday evening. The Lady Chargers made sure of it. Sending 10 batters to the plate and eight of them getting hits in the bottom of the sixth, the top-seeded Lady Chargers turned a close game into a blowout with five runs as they cruised to a closer-than-it-sounds 7-0 shutout over the Sequatchie County Lady Indians

Parrott Leads Central To 6-AA Softball Title

The Red Bank Lionettes may have gotten a little revenge against East Ridge in the District 6-AA softball tournament at Hixson on Wednesday, but they still don't have an answer for Central stud Brooke Parrott. The Lionettes advanced to the championship game with a wild and crazy 13-10 victory in the first game, but Parrott was her usual outstanding self as she pitched a no-hitter


