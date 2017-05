Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, May 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BELL, VICTOR SEBASTIAN

40 MT ZION ROAD SE APT 8 ATLANTA, 30354

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON

2815 3TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, DEVONTE D

3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBB

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - UNDER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

---

BROWN, MIRACLE LAWNA

1334 GROVE ST APT 289 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUSH, KEYATA MICHELLE

2300 WILSON STREET APT 5J CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

CALDERONE, SAMUEL

4300 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE

2009 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

CASTLEBERRY, JAMES EARL

862 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHANDLER, TIMOTHY SEAN

54 TRAILER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

CHUBB, JONONE DION

29 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374052641

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

COFFEY, JAMES A

203 N ELM AVENUE S PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILED TO APPEAR AND PAY)

---

CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL AL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

DANIEL, JACOB R

9136 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

7611 HOLLIDAY HILLS DR APT205 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

1407 CAROUSEL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772851Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EARLS, LADONNA M3414 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072050Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ELMORE, MORGAN JEAN8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EZEL, JONATHAN L6909 ROBINSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---FREEMAN, KARA ROSALEEN7411 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GALLOWAY, CHRYSTAL MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN242 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHOPLIFTING---GOINS, REGINA LORENE1668 HAMLET ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FELONY---GOODWIN, CHELSON2421 LEEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GRAHAM, THOMAS EUGENE717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARDY, JEREMY LEE2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 NORTH PARKDALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT)---HOLLAND, REBON JOHN3811 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC---HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE712 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JUNIUS, CARLISHIA RENEE550 W. 57TH ST APT. 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KINCAID, DARIEN RAMONE4214 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---KYSER, ZANE CLIFFORD3510 WILDEWOOD DR APT 72 SAN ANGELO, 76904Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LANSDEN, CORDARIUS LAWUN4716 METRO PARK LANE APT. B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON3018 CLIO AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOFTON, WILLIAM KEVIN4923 CAMRON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000---MCGRAW, STANLEY STEPHEN7702 SANDALWOOD HEIGHTS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 490 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NATION, DAWN ELIZABETHSUPER 8 ON LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PADGETT, ROBERT ALLEN6817 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---PEAK, SKYLER OWEN6954 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION STOLEN FIREARM)POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)---RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTHVIEW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMSON, WILLIE L1100 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023523Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---RAY, TYREE RAYSHON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ON POLICE---READUS, KOURTNEY SIMONE2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROACH, ELIZABETH595 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $1,000---SANCHEZ, RHONA LYNETT702 EAST 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SIMMONS, ALLEN REECE2284 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR3314 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STEVENS, JASON RAY803 MOUNT BELVOIR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122039Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, MILES EDWARD3475 BAKERS RD ACKWORTH, 30101Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT UNDER $500---TRAMMELL, ALONZO L733 MCGOWEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TUCKER, MICHAEL BLAKE1282 TATUM GULF RD MENLOW, 30731Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---VINEYARD, ANDREW KYLE914 CANE BREAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL609 SNOW STREET APT B204 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WELLS, SHAWN ALBERT3400 JEROME AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WESTMORELAND, KELVIN LAQUON1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WHITE, KATHERINE JOYCE3620 GLENDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---WILLIAMS, LEI SHAUN JEAN207 SOUTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOOTEN, MICHAEL EUGENE360 WOOTLEY STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WRIGHT, JOHN GREGORY12151 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

