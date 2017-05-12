Police Blotter: Police Say "Lucky" Trashed Red Roof Inn Room; Woman Uses Facebook To Try To Solve Case Of Missing Kids Bikes

Friday, May 12, 2017

Police responded on a vandalism report at 7014 Shallowford Road (Red Roof Inn). Upon arrival Police spoke with a lady at the front desk. She stated that a person by the name of Lucky, who is banned from the premises, had someone rent the room for him and then they trashed the room. All they knew about the suspect was that he is called Lucky and he is a white male about 6 feet tall and a little stocky. The suspect who rented the room was Lorin Smith. The staff at the hotel said the damage to the room could be about $250 but police were told the general manager was coming in to get an exact estimate and to watch the cameras to try to get a picture of the suspect.

* * *

A woman on Hamilton Run Drive said she lost her wallet either on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. She said she had it in her wind breaker pocket while out and about and now cannot find it. She was having trouble remembering the events of the past few days and said she could not recall where all she had been. She said the wallet held $500 cash as she did remember cashing a check.

* * *

A Lee Highway resident said her next door neighbor asked to borrow $80 cash then she will give her a check for the same amount. She said she did not know the full name of the woman, but she believes she goes by Michelle Power or Michelle Lux. She gave the money in exchange for the check before realizing that it was a fraudulent check with a different name it (Robert Burkhait). She had not been able to make contact with the woman with the $80 in hand. Robert Burkhait isin jail, it was stated.

* * *

A woman on Mandarin Circle said she allowed her friend, Althea Redd, and her boyfriend, Evan Herndon, to stay at her home with the agreement that they pay $500 a month. She said she only received $125 from the couple and they left her carpet dirty. She said the couple had a dog and that it ruined her carpet.

* * *

A man said two weeks earlier he had left his 4-month old blue pit bull puppy "Smoke" with aquaintances at 4012 5th Ave. When he went to pick up the dog he was told by Timothy Burnette that the puppy had "run off" and could not be found. The dog's owner stated he had "reason to believe that Mr. Burnette was keeping his dog intentionally at a different location." Mr. Burnette gave consent to search his house and re-stated that the puppy had run off. There was no evidence available to confirm either party's side, police said, so at this time the dog is considered lost.

* * *

A woman left her car parked at 124 Chestnut St. at about 5:45 p.m. while she and her grandmother went to watch a Lookouts game. When she got back to the car, she discovered that her grandmother's purse was gone. She believes that she left the car unlocked.

* * *

A woman who reported the theft of her purse called back to add two very expensive items that she said were in her purse. #1) Baha hearing implant valued at $5,000.00 #2) diamond and emerald yellow gold ring worth $3,000.

* * *

At the Ace Hardware on East Brainerd Road, the manager stated that when he had come into the store that morning, he found that the fence in the garden area had been damaged and multiple flowers had been thrown over it. He believes that the vandalism occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. because the alarm went off on the property at that time.

* * *

The owner of a motel at 7638 Lee Hwy stated that the guest in room 209, Giovanni Perez, had checked out this morning and the TV was gone out of the room. She said she was looking back at video "to see if he walks out with the TV so police can take a warrant out for theft."

* * *

A office on routine patrol at 3600 N. Terrace observed "Mr. Brown" standing next to the roadway at N. Terrace and S. Germantown Road holding a cardboard sign asking for money from motorists. Mr Brown was asked if he knew it was illegal and initially stated no, but then said he had been told not to at Shallowford Road and I-75. Mr Brown was checked for warrants, which came back positive out of Georgia (non extradition) for possession of marijuana. Mr Brown was informed to not return to the location and panhandle again. While having a casual conversation, he stated that he was a veteran and the officer informed him to notify the community kitchen of this and that they may be able to assist him with housing in the area.

* * *

Police dealth with another panhandler, Christopher Raley, at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Mr. Raley stated that he was passing through Chattanooga on his was to North Carolina. He was explained that panhandling is illegal in Chattanooga and told to be on his way.

* * *

A Tremont Street resident said he left his 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer unlocked and at sometime after 2:30 a.m. an unknown party entered his vehicle and stole a plastic container that held keys to all of his vehicles, keys to all five of his rental houses and various small hand tools.

* * *

At Lowe's on Highway 153, a man said he had been informed by store employees that an unknown suspect had stolen three tools which had been left in the bed of his tan Chevy Silveraldo truck . Police spoke with Lowes employees who accessed the store's security system. In the security video it was observed an unknown gender suspect on a black scooter pull up along side the vehicle and take the tools. The suspect them left heading north on Highway 153.

* * *

A woman on Isbill Road in Lookout Valley said she last checked her mailbox the day before at about 4 p.m. When she went to her mailbox again, she discovered a bottle rocket (firework) inside it that had already gone off.

* * *

Police responded to 301 Manufacturers Road on a suspicious person. A concerned caller reported an unknown male sitting inside a white Toyota appearing very suspicious and what the caller described as "people watching". Dispatch informed the officer the tag displayed received an NCIC hit for possible involvement in terrorist activity. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the vehicle and what appeared to be a Middle Eastern male on the driver side. The officer approached subject on passenger side, who then became visibly shaken and nervous. He began fumbling around his front seat and console when the officer asked for ID. The subject was identified as Abdulrazzak Pirzada, who also had a NCIC hit for possible terrorist activity. The officer informed him he was not under arrest but being detained. The officer asked him did he or his vehicle have anything illegal, he stated no. He asked consent to search his vehicle and he refused. He observed nothing illegal or suspicious in plain view of the interior vehicle. The officer contacted the Terrorist Screening Center and provided them info on who and what he was investigating. The officer said, "I was informed if I had no charges on him to obtain as much info on him and release without further incident. I found no warrants on subject other than the NCIC warnings."

* * *

A woman on Raccoon Trail said her two kids bicycles had been stolen off the front of her porch sometime the previous night. She said she "had already started trying to solve the crime through Facebook, but had not had any luck yet, so she decided to call the police." The woman said if she solved it, she would call the police to escort her to retrieve the bikes. The woman was told "that if she found out where the bikes were, that she should let the police know and let us handle it."

* * *

A female informed police that her vehicle broke down on the side of the highway on I-75. She left the vehicle there until her roadside assistance could tow the vehicle, but when she went back to pick up the vehicle, it was gone. The victim contacted all the local law enforcement agencies to find out if the vehicle had been towed, but all denied towing the vehicle. Vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police responded on a shoplifter at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. A store employee stated while watching security cameras he witnessed an unknown white male taking miscellaneous items and hiding them on his person. The employee then went to the front of the store and waited for the unknown person to come out. When the suspect started to leave the building the employee stated that he was with lost prevention and requested the unknown person to drop the items that he took. The suspect dropped multiple items, then brandished a orange pocket knife. The employee "became frightened and moved away from the unknown person." The thief then ran from the store in an unknown direction. Police searched the area for a possible suspect, witnesses and/or cameras which yielded negative results.

* * *

Police checked out a disorder with a gun at 2110 Chamberlain Ave. Upon arrival police spoke with all parties involved. Donald Clark reported that Freddie Roberson was working on his vehicle when an argument began between the two. During the argument Freddie Roberson choked him while standing in his yard. After being choked by Freddie Roberson he retrieved a 22 caliber pistol from his vehicle to protect himself cause of broken ribs. After he retrieved the pistol Freddie Roberson retrieved a 2x6 from the vehicle. Both parties squared off until police were called. Freddie Roberson reported to police the same story except he denies choking Donald Clark but confirms the rest. Police spoke with Walter Stephens Jr, witness, who stated the same as Donald Clark. Stephens stated further that he was hired by Donald Clark to fix his truck who then hired Freddie Roberson to do the job. After speaking with both parties, they both requested not to prosecute each other and go on about their own business. There were no injuries during the stand-off.

* * *

A woman on Tyner Road was notified by her alarm company of an intrusion. Police searched the house and did not find a suspect. The woman also walked through the home with police and noticed that nothing had been stolen. The woman does have a white female pit bull. Police said, "When the front door was kicked in, the dog may have been close by and barked as the suspect possibly attempted to enter. The suspect seeing and hearing the dog, immediately left the residence. As a result of the door being left open, the dog left the residence. At this time, there are no leads, witnesses, or suspect information."

* * *

A woman at the Aquarium with a school group said she left her blue Gucci Tote sitting on an outdoor table in the courtyard area when she walked around to hand out passes for the students. When she came back, the bag was gone. Aquarium security looked up the video and found the purse sitting unattended on the table for 20 minutes. A white female walks over, picks up the bag, and walks off. The description was a white female, mid-late thirties, blue jeans, sandals, gray T-shirt with maroon sleeves. Inside the tote was a check for Golden Corral for the student's lunches, about $200 in cash, wallet, and cards.

* * *

Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. 45th St and Central Ave. and found Marcus Wilson walking down the middle of Central Avenue. An officer said, "When asked how he was Mr. Marcus just yelled at police and kept walking. By the time I was able to turn around and notify dispatch this was the party police was called for he had turned down Hooker Avenue. Police then made contact with him on Hooker Avenue, where he again yelled and tried to walk off so police detained him until we could tell who he was and make sure he was not a danger to himself or other. When asked where he was going, Mr. Wilson told police that he was staying at 4003 South Fagan with his 'Homey' and that he was from Chicago. Police then asked him about gang affiliation, and Mr. Wilson admitted that he used to associate with Black Disciples when he lived in Chicago. Police then took restraints off of Mr. Wilson and pointed him in the correct direction to get to Fagan Street."

* * *

A woman on N. Chamberlain Avenue wanted to report her rental vehicle was taken. The vehicle is a 2017 Hyundai Velostar. At approximately 3 p.m., the woman and her friend "Looney" went into a vacant house at the location. She went to the bathroom which at this time she said Looney took the keys to the vehicle and left. The woman wanted to press charges on the incident, noting that the vehicle is valued over $40,000.