Funeral Service Is Monday For Man Who Died From Injuries Suffered In House Fire

Friday, May 12, 2017

Funeral services will be Monday for a man who died from injuries suffered in a house fire on Sunday night.

Ray Bryan Powell, 60, died Tuesday after being taken to a burn center.

He was pulled from a house fire on 2603 E. 38th St. shortly after 9 p.m.

Survivors include his father, Ray Powell, Sr.; brothers, Terry and Tony Powell.

A memorial service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at GraceWorks Church, 6445 Lee Highway.

Burial will be held at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.

Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.