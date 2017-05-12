Funeral Service Is Monday For Man Who Died From Injuries Suffered In House Fire

Funeral services will be Monday for a man who died from injuries suffered in a house fire on Sunday night.
Ray Bryan Powell, 60, died Tuesday after being taken to a burn center.
He was pulled from a house fire on 2603 E. 38th St. shortly after 9 p.m.
Survivors include his father, Ray Powell, Sr.; brothers, Terry and Tony Powell.
A memorial service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at GraceWorks Church, 6445 Lee Highway.
Burial will be held at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.