Friday, May 12, 2017

A man was reported in stable condition after a crash into a power substation on a curve of Crabtree Road on Friday.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department personnel took about three minutes to cut the man from the vehicle once the cutting started.

EPB was cutting power at the site until the damage could be cleared.

The Sheriff's Office was working the wreck.

The man was taken to Erlanger Hospital by Hamilton County EMS.