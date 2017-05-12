Bradley County Interchange Honors Longtime Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland

Friday, May 12, 2017

TDOT and federal officials came to Cleveland Friday to dedicate the $22.6 million interchange on APD40 just east of I 75 exit 20. It was dedicated to longtime Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland.

Chamber of Commerce officials predict that land to the south of the interchange will bring some 4,000 jobs to the area between Spring Branch Industrial Park and the Larry Armour commercial development.



Among those attending were Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, First Lady Sandra Rowland, Mayor Rowland, State Rep. Kevin Brooks, Congressman Scott DesJarlais and TDOT Commissioner John Schroer.