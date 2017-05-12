Highway 299 Bridge Over I-24 In Dade County Being Replaced This Weekend; To Snarl Traffic

Friday, May 12, 2017

The State Highway 299 bridge over I-24 in Dade County is being replaced this weekend, snarling traffic.

Georgia DOT is using an innovative, accelerated method to replace the bridge in a 56-hour period.

The Accelerated Bridge Construction method is being used to minimize traffic delays on the busy interstate.

The new bridge will go in where the current one is located.

The project will replace the existing two-lane SR 299 bridge north of Trenton. The new bridge will include two 12-foot travel lanes and two 8-foot shoulders.

A detour will be established to reroute travelers around the SR 299 bridge and associated loop ramps. Detours will be clearly marked.

First detour - Eastbound I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the median crossover. The SR 299 eastbound on-ramp will be closed. The I-24 eastbound off-ramp and westbound ramps will remain open. SR 299 South (9.72 miles) • SR 299 Ramp to I-24 W to 59 S • Exit 17 GA, to 59 N exit SR 299 N SR 299 North (7.31 miles) • East on SR 299 to TN 11 • To US 41, take I-24 W to SR 299 S

Second detour - Westbound Travel will resume in the I-24 eastbound lanes. I-24 westbound traffic will be diverted to the median crossover. The I-24 westbound off-ramp will be closed. The SR 299 westbound on-ramp and I-24 eastbound ramps will remain open. SR 299 South (9.72 miles) • SR 299 Ramp to I-24 W to 59 S • Exit 17 GA, to 59 N exit SR 299 N SR 299 North (18.1 miles) • SR 299 Ramp to I-24 E to exit 174 to I-24 W • Exit 161 TN, take Hwy 134/SR 299 N