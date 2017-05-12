Police Say Drugs Were Being Sold Out Of Unit At Timber Knoll Apartments

Friday, May 12, 2017

Police said drugs were being sold out of an apartment just off East Brainerd Road near CSLA.

Several arrests were made at the unit of the Timber Knoll Apartments on Monday.

Police said the apartment is rented by Kiona Sanders, girlfriend of Casey Carter.

Officers said when they arrived they saw a black male walk out of the apartment, then run back toward it after spotting police.

He refused commands to stop, went inside and slammed the door. An officer then pushed his way inside and made contact with Charles Melton and Carter. David Pope was found hiding in a back bedroom. Police said Pope tried to throw some marijuana down the stairs.

Police said all of the rooms smelled strongly of marijuana.

In addition to finding drugs, police found a black Glock handgun with 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine and one in the chamber. Police said Pope stated, "Man y'all found my Glock." Officers said Melton claimed a High Point 9mm weapon.

Ms. Sanders said she did not know anything about the guns and did not allow them in her house.