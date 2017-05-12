Connally Charged In March 27 Shooting Outside Bar Louie At Hamilton Place

Friday, May 12, 2017

Benjamin Thomas Connally III, 30, has been charged in a shooting outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place on March 27.

Connally is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said Connally is currently in the Catoosa County Jail on unrelated charges.

In the incident, 34-year-old Robert Driver, Jr. suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At the time of the incident, Bar Louie posted this message on its Facebook site:

"Around 10:00, after enjoying dinner and drinks a group of military veterans were near their vehicles, about 100 yards from the restaurant, awaiting the arrival of their Über when they were accosted by a passing vehicle. The culmination of the situation being that individual firing a single shot, striking one of the gentleman in the shoulder before speeding off. The authorities were notified, responded in record time, assessed the situation, and the rest is history.... We're just happy that nobody was seriously injured, and that everyone got to go home to their families last night despite the actions of one irresponsible, trigger-happy individual."