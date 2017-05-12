 Friday, May 12, 2017 72.0°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Connally Charged In March 27 Shooting Outside Bar Louie At Hamilton Place

Friday, May 12, 2017

Benjamin Thomas Connally III, 30, has been charged in a shooting outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place on March 27.

Connally is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said Connally is currently in the Catoosa County Jail on unrelated charges.

In the incident, 34-year-old Robert Driver, Jr. suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At the time of the incident, Bar Louie posted this message on its Facebook site:

"Around 10:00, after enjoying dinner and drinks a group of military veterans were near their vehicles, about 100 yards from the restaurant, awaiting the arrival of their Über when they were accosted by a passing vehicle. The culmination of the situation being that individual firing a single shot, striking one of the gentleman in the shoulder before speeding off. The authorities were notified, responded in record time, assessed the situation, and the rest is history.... We're just happy that nobody was seriously injured, and that everyone got to go home to their families last night despite the actions of one irresponsible, trigger-happy individual."


May 12, 2017

Connally Charged In March 27 Shooting Outside Bar Louie At Hamilton Place

May 12, 2017

Police Say Drugs Were Being Sold Out Of Unit At Timber Knoll Apartments

May 12, 2017

Highway 299 Bridge Over I-24 In Dade County Being Replaced This Weekend; To Snarl Traffic


Benjamin Thomas Connally III, 30, has been charged in a shooting outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place on March 27. Connally is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts ... (click for more)

Police said drugs were being sold out of an apartment just off East Brainerd Road near CSLA. Several arrests were made at the unit of the Timber Knoll Apartments on Monday. Police said ... (click for more)

The State Highway 299 bridge over I-24 in Dade County is being replaced this weekend, snarling traffic. Georgia DOT is using an innovative, accelerated method to replace the bridge in a 56-hour ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Connally Charged In March 27 Shooting Outside Bar Louie At Hamilton Place

Benjamin Thomas Connally III, 30, has been charged in a shooting outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place on March 27. Connally is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment. Police said Connally is currently in the Catoosa County Jail on unrelated charges. In the incident, 34-year-old Robert Driver, Jr. suffered a non-life threatening ... (click for more)

Police Say Drugs Were Being Sold Out Of Unit At Timber Knoll Apartments

Police said drugs were being sold out of an apartment just off East Brainerd Road near CSLA. Several arrests were made at the unit of the Timber Knoll Apartments on Monday. Police said the apartment is rented by Kiona Sanders, girlfriend of Casey Carter. Officers said when they arrived they saw a black male walk out of the apartment, then run back toward it after spotting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: On Irena’s Heavenly Birthday

Back in 1999, a school teacher in rural Kansas explained to three girls in his class what a “typo” was; when there is an inadvertent typographic error in a story. He showed the 11 th grader and two ninth-graders a page torn from a magazine four years before that claimed a woman had single-handedly saved the lives of 2,500 Jewish children during the Holocaust. “That’s a typo – if ... (click for more)

Sports

Adams Hired As Boys' Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga has named Jonathan Adams   as the new head boys basketball coach.   The former Old Dominion and Baylor School standout served the past six seasons in operational and assistant coaching roles at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the McCallie School. “Notre Dame is excited to have Jonathan Adams leading the Irish ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Straight 5-A/AA Soccer Title

Kade Owens and the rest of the Boyd-Buchanan soccer seniors claimed their fourth consecutive District 5-A/AA championship Thursday night, but it took a big play from his younger brother to make it happen. Junior Asa Owens’ goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over visiting Loudon after the Bucs withstood second half pressure to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors