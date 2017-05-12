Red Bank High Students Take To The Air In First Drone Flying Competition

 Friday, May 12, 2017 68.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

In the region’s first school-sponsored drone racing competition, Red Bank High students broke new ground as they took to the air in timed trials. While the Academic Honors Physics class initially thought only Red Bank High students would be involved, other contestants included a 6th grade student from St. Jude School and a nurse-anesthetist candidate from UTC, who discovered information about the competition online.

 

Though some of those contestants brought more advanced first-person drones, the day’s winner was Chandler Elias, who piloted his palm-sized Radio Shack kit-built device through the obstacle course and into glory in the shortest time around the track.

He was also bestowed a gift certificate, courtesy of Elder’s Ace Hardware in Red Bank.


The Red Bank Drone Squad said, "Meaningful, relevant educational experiences for the community is a mainstay of Red Bank High School, so developing a Drone Racing Club as part of its Honors Physics class was novel, but not surprising. To demonstrate the relevance of the concepts, and incentivize students to apply their learning, physics students were tasked to build drones from kits, design and construct an indoor obstacle course, as well learn piloting skills for small, unmanned aircraft. The completed course included several elevation changes, pass-through obstacles, and even a student-built catapult hurling objects into the flight path.


"This ambitious project not only made learning more fun, it also developed crucial skills such as Project Management, Teamwork, Event Promotion and Cooperative Competition, preparing students for employment opportunities they may not have otherwise considered."


On the way to the final goal of the race, Academic Honors Physics Teacher Mary Manning focused her instruction on the laws of motion, simple machines, electricity and electronics in a series of small products and research opportunities. As a true professional learning community, students also looked to their colleagues for their expertise. Colleague Leah Keith-Houle and the students in her Geographic Information Systems (GIS) class, like senior Evan Buttram, had experience flying drones for mapping purposes and contributed their knowledge to the cause. Mr. Buttram had the honor of being the first drone pilot in the competition to complete the course.


The idea was given wings one afternoon when Red Bank alumnus and Radio Shack Assistant Manager, Sean Sewell chatted with his former physics teacher. He offered to be available to check the progress of those students assembling the kits, and soon after, Mrs. Manning found herself partnered up with Radio Shack in Red Bank where manager Edward Zackery was able to lend a significant discount on the drone kits so that more students could participate.



Connally Charged In March 27 Shooting Outside Bar Louie At Hamilton Place

Highway 299 Bridge Over I-24 In Dade County Being Replaced This Weekend; To Snarl Traffic

Bradley County Interchange Honors Longtime Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland


Benjamin Thomas Connally III, 30, has been charged in a shooting outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place on March 27. Connally is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and three counts ... (click for more)

The State Highway 299 bridge over I-24 in Dade County is being replaced this weekend, snarling traffic. Georgia DOT is using an innovative, accelerated method to replace the bridge in a 56-hour ... (click for more)

TDOT and federal officials came to Cleveland  Friday  to dedicate the $22.6 million interchange on APD40 just east of I 75 exit 20. It was dedicated to longtime Cleveland Mayor ... (click for more)


Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: On Irena’s Heavenly Birthday

Back in 1999, a school teacher in rural Kansas explained to three girls in his class what a “typo” was; when there is an inadvertent typographic error in a story. He showed the 11 th grader and two ninth-graders a page torn from a magazine four years before that claimed a woman had single-handedly saved the lives of 2,500 Jewish children during the Holocaust. “That’s a typo – if ... (click for more)

Adams Hired As Boys' Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga has named Jonathan Adams   as the new head boys basketball coach.   The former Old Dominion and Baylor School standout served the past six seasons in operational and assistant coaching roles at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the McCallie School. “Notre Dame is excited to have Jonathan Adams leading the Irish ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Straight 5-A/AA Soccer Title

Kade Owens and the rest of the Boyd-Buchanan soccer seniors claimed their fourth consecutive District 5-A/AA championship Thursday night, but it took a big play from his younger brother to make it happen. Junior Asa Owens’ goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over visiting Loudon after the Bucs withstood second half pressure to ... (click for more)


