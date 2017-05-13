 Saturday, May 13, 2017 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Boy Has Gun At Chattanooga Valley Middle School; Ridgeland Senior Charged With Making Threats

Saturday, May 13, 2017
A juvenile complaint has been filed against a 14-ear-old male student enrolled at Chattanooga Valley Middle School after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded .22 caliber handgun on school propert on Friday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

The teen was cited for possession of a firearm on school property.
 
The juvenile was released to the custody and supervision of a parent by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also in Walker County, charges were filed against an 18-year-old Ridgeland High School student for allegedly having threats called into the school.

School officials said Annabelle Herbet would not be able to walk at graduation with the rest of her classmates.

 

May 13, 2017

May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR  10301 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Police said drugs were being sold out of an apartment just off East Brainerd Road near CSLA. Several arrests were made at the unit of the Timber Knoll Apartments on Monday. Police said ... (click for more)

The State Highway 299 bridge over I-24 in Dade County is being replaced this weekend, snarling traffic. Georgia DOT is using an innovative, accelerated method to replace the bridge in a 56-hour ... (click for more)


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR  10301 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 --- ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD  3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Police said drugs were being sold out of an apartment just off East Brainerd Road near CSLA. Several arrests were made at the unit of the Timber Knoll Apartments on Monday. Police said the apartment is rented by Kiona Sanders, girlfriend of Casey Carter. Officers said when they arrived they saw a black male walk out of the apartment, then run back toward it after spotting ... (click for more)

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unwelcome Woman

Back when all of us were a lot younger, I had a close friend who showed me his new business card. On the card’s front was the very familiar Chicago Cubs’ logo and the mailing address of Wrigley Field. Underneath was my friend’s name in flashy bold letters, right over a line that boasted, “Minority Owner.” Flabbergasted, I yelped, “No way!” Yes, there is a way, he replied. “All ... (click for more)

Adams Hired As Boys' Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga has named Jonathan Adams   as the new head boys basketball coach.   The former Old Dominion and Baylor School standout served the past six seasons in operational and assistant coaching roles at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the McCallie School. “Notre Dame is excited to have Jonathan Adams leading the Irish ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Straight 5-A/AA Soccer Title

Kade Owens and the rest of the Boyd-Buchanan soccer seniors claimed their fourth consecutive District 5-A/AA championship Thursday night, but it took a big play from his younger brother to make it happen. Junior Asa Owens’ goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over visiting Loudon after the Bucs withstood second half pressure to ... (click for more)


