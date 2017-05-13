Boy Has Gun At Chattanooga Valley Middle School; Ridgeland Senior Charged With Making Threats

Saturday, May 13, 2017

A juvenile complaint has been filed against a 14-ear-old male student enrolled at Chattanooga Valley Middle School after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded .22 caliber handgun on school propert on Friday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.





The teen was cited for possession of a firearm on school property.

The juvenile was released to the custody and supervision of a parent by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also in Walker County, charges were filed against an 18-year-old Ridgeland High School student for allegedly having threats called into the school.

School officials said Annabelle Herbet would not be able to walk at graduation with the rest of her classmates.