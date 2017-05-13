East Ridge Police Seek Information On Missing Teenager, Matthew Hancock

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old, Matthew Jordan Hancock.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Matthew was last seen at his home near Altamaha Street and Ringgold Road. Matthew is approximately 5’ tall and 90 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears dark rimmed glasses. At last contact, he had been wearing grey-colored shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt, while riding a blue-colored mountain-styled bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Greg Beck of East Ridge Police Department at 423 867-3718 or Police Dispatch at 423 622-1725.