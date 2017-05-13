 Sunday, May 14, 2017 62.2°F   clear   Clear

East Ridge Police Seek Information On Missing Teenager, Matthew Hancock

Saturday, May 13, 2017
Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old, Matthew Jordan Hancock. 

On Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Matthew was last seen at his home near Altamaha Street and Ringgold Road. Matthew is approximately 5’ tall and 90 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears dark rimmed glasses. At last contact, he had been wearing grey-colored shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt, while riding a blue-colored mountain-styled bicycle. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Greg Beck of East Ridge Police Department at 423 867-3718 or Police Dispatch at 423 622-1725.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 12, 2017

Police Say Drugs Were Being Sold Out Of Unit At Timber Knoll Apartments


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

Roy Exum: What Trump Really Said

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

CFC Teams In Action Saturday

