Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, FARLEY V
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
|
|BOUTON, JOSHUA E
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, TONICA LASHUNDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CALDERON, GABRIEL PINEDA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CARLTON, TREVOR BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|FILLERS, JASON B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREENE, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ-ARGUETA, SELVIN ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
|
|JIMENEZ, JORGE EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOCHER, BRITTANY MARY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MARTIN, JOHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|SHADWICK, DANIEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE
- ASSAULT
|
|SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIVLEY, KARI LAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TAYLOR, JAMMAL ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMPSON, ALVINA J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
|
|THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, BENJAMIN MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|