Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDREWS, FARLEY V 
1007 LANG STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
BINGHAM, JESSICA S 
9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BINGHAM, MICHAEL B 
9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOUTON, JOSHUA E 
314 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1506 CHATTANOOGA, 374162352 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CALDERON, GABRIEL PINEDA 
3310 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
STALKING
---
CARLTON, TREVOR BLAIN 
5740 COUNTY ROAD 19 LOT 7 SECTION, 357717246 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE 
9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FILLERS, JASON B 
3405 TEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FOX, RICKY GENE 
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE 
1206 EAST 8TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREENE, JIMMY LEBRON 
1705 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HERNANDEZ-ARGUETA, SELVIN ANDRES 
4745 BURFORD HWY CUMMINGS, 30040 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JIMENEZ, JORGE EDUARDO 
4701 SABRINA LANE APT B HIXSON, 373434357 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON 
1727 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063524 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO 
2424 6TH AVE 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374071138 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LAWRENCE, KEITH 
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MARTIN, JOHN ROBERT 
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ 
7845 BASSWOOD LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN 
851 MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
SHADWICK, DANIEL RYAN 
200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER 
10961 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE
ASSAULT
---
SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL 
78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIVLEY, KARI LAINE 
217 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772433 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STAMPER, COURTLAND DONNELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
1702 S BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045123 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE 
2641 LONG ST APT 241 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
---
TAYLOR, JAMMAL ALFONZO 
4811 VIRGINIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091828 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
THOMPSON, ALVINA J 
1007 LANG ST. SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA 
2622 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
---
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON 
1108 GROVE STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUCKER, BENJAMIN MARSHALL 
4603 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, FARLEY V
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
BOUTON, JOSHUA E
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRADLEY, TONICA LASHUNDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALDERON, GABRIEL PINEDA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
CARLTON, TREVOR BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
FILLERS, JASON B
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREENE, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HERNANDEZ-ARGUETA, SELVIN ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

JIMENEZ, JORGE EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
JONES, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KOCHER, BRITTANY MARY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARTIN, JOHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SHADWICK, DANIEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE
  • ASSAULT

SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIVLEY, KARI LAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, JAMMAL ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMPSON, ALVINA J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKER, BENJAMIN MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING EVADING ARREST
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY



