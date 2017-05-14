Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDREWS, FARLEY V

1007 LANG STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

---

BINGHAM, JESSICA S

9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BINGHAM, MICHAEL B

9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOUTON, JOSHUA E

314 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1506 CHATTANOOGA, 374162352

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CALDERON, GABRIEL PINEDA

3310 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

STALKING

---

CARLTON, TREVOR BLAIN

5740 COUNTY ROAD 19 LOT 7 SECTION, 357717246

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

---

DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE

9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FILLERS, JASON B

3405 TEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FOX, RICKY GENE

1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE

1206 EAST 8TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREENE, JIMMY LEBRON1705 WATAUGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HERNANDEZ-ARGUETA, SELVIN ANDRES4745 BURFORD HWY CUMMINGS, 30040Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JIMENEZ, JORGE EDUARDO4701 SABRINA LANE APT B HIXSON, 373434357Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---JONES, KEVIN LEBRON822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JONES, TERRANCE DEWON1727 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063524Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO2424 6TH AVE 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374071138Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LAWRENCE, KEITH2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MARTIN, JOHN ROBERT4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ7845 BASSWOOD LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN851 MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---SHADWICK, DANIEL RYAN200 KEY WEST AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER10961 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGEASSAULT---SHELTON, BRADLEY MICHAEL78 FONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIVLEY, KARI LAINE217 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772433Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STAMPER, COURTLAND DONNELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON1702 S BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045123Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TATE, TEVIN DANDRE2641 LONG ST APT 241 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)---TAYLOR, JAMMAL ALFONZO4811 VIRGINIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091828Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---THOMPSON, ALVINA J1007 LANG ST. SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---THRASHER, KARIA JESSICA2622 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)---TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON1108 GROVE STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TUCKER, BENJAMIN MARSHALL4603 FAIRBLUFF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, FARLEY V

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS BOUTON, JOSHUA E

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRADLEY, TONICA LASHUNDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

THEFT OF PROPERTY CALDERON, GABRIEL PINEDA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING CARLTON, TREVOR BLAIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE FILLERS, JASON B

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/15/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREENE, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HERNANDEZ-ARGUETA, SELVIN ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

JIMENEZ, JORGE EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE JONES, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KOCHER, BRITTANY MARY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MARTIN, JOHN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAINES, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SHADWICK, DANIEL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 SHADWICK, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE

ASSAULT