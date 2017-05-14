Trevor Baldwin, 23, Injured On Dodds Avenue In Drive-By Shooting

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Trevor Baldwin, 23, was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near the 600 block of Dodds Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Soon after police were called to a local hospital for a person who showed up with a single gunshot wound. Baldwin told police that he, along with some friends, were walking to their car, a car passed by them, and shots were fired in their direction. Baldwin was struck once in the hand and injuries are considered non-life-threatening.



Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.