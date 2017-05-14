 Sunday, May 14, 2017 86.0°F   clear   Clear

Trevor Baldwin, 23, Injured On Dodds Avenue In Drive-By Shooting

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Trevor Baldwin, 23, was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near the 600 block of Dodds Avenue at 11:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Soon after police were called to a local hospital for a person who showed up with a single gunshot wound. Baldwin told police that he, along with some friends, were walking to their car, a car passed by them, and shots were fired in their direction. Baldwin was struck once in the hand and injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


May 14, 2017

May 13, 2017

May 13, 2017

Boy Has Gun At Chattanooga Valley Middle School; Ridgeland Senior Charged With Making Threats


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDREWS, FARLEY V  1007 LANG STREET CLEVELAND, 37311  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old, Matthew Jordan Hancock.  On Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Matthew was last seen at his home near Altamaha Street

A juvenile complaint has been filed against a 14-ear-old male student enrolled at Chattanooga Valley Middle School after he was found to be in possession of an unloaded .22 caliber handgun on


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDREWS, FARLEY V  1007 LANG STREET CLEVELAND, 37311  Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS --- BINGHAM, JESSICA S  9226 LAKEWOOD CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC

Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old, Matthew Jordan Hancock.  On Saturday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Matthew was last seen at his home near Altamaha Street and Ringgold Road. Matthew is approximately 5' tall and 90 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes, and wears dark rimmed glasses. At last contact, he had been wearing grey-colored shorts,

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not

Roy Exum: What Trump Really Said

Within scant minutes after Donald Trump delivered the Commencement Address at Liberty University on Saturday, the nation's media began to interpret, critique, applaud and – in some cases – even misrepresent what the President had just said. But because his was a morning address, by yesterday afternoon actual transcripts became available. Here is a case where you need no messenger's

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day


