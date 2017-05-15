Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BLEVINS, JESSICA NICOLE

4408 VESTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 374215652

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

---

BONIFAS, MARY ANNE

311 HEDGEWOOD DR APT 3 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADLEY, TONICA LASHUNDA

204 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROCK, STACY LEIGH

6903 Hampton Wood Cir Hixson, 373432975

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, ANTWAN LAMONT

2003 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071750

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURTS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL

518 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 373434244

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CUMBERBATCH, HELEN IRENE9831 STANDIFER GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE JAKOB209 W DAYTONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ENGLAND, RONALD J727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT2428 13TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FRANCIS, RYAN M2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---GAILLOT, TYLER ALEXANDER8356 DEER RUN CIR OOLTEWAH, 373631428Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112828Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---GROSS, JERRY BENNIE1604 E47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HEADRICK, BRANDON WAYNE8122 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC VANDALISM---HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS921 HICKORY AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HURST, BILLY JOE1114 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO APPEAR---IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3615 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON2425 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061539Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JONES, TALESIA RENEE2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION()THEFT OVER 1000---KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW1482 DAHL SPRINGS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KOCHER, BRITTANY MARY3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT1914 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---MORGAN, HUNTER DREW10475 QUARTER HORSE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN3605 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ARSONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE4504 Haynes Ln Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES1207 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PIRTLE, RANDY LEE7641 NOLAN REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, JIMMY RAY3941 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153805Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---REMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROYAL, TYLER R9163 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENTVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT---SCHUMAN, THOMAS JAKOB209 W DAYTONA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SEARS, RANDALL GLEN3103 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCHILD NEGLECTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIAS, ADAM MITCHELL5466 CHESAPEAK DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SISK, SHAUN PATTRICK408 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE111 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC---SMITH, ERIK DENT999 CLIFT CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN6918 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO3512 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---SMITH, TERRY LEBRON14250 MAY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, CHARLOTTE HARRIS607 OHIO AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771828Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: RED BANK POLICEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING EVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

Here are the mug shots:

BLEVINS, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING BONIFAS, MARY ANNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/09/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROCK, STACY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, ANTWAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ECSTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE CUMBERBATCH, HELEN IRENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE JAKOB

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ENGLAND, RONALD J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCIS, RYAN M

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GAILLOT, TYLER ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GROSS, JERRY BENNIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/08/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HEADRICK, BRANDON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DOMESTIC VANDALISM HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HURST, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO APPEAR IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES, TALESIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION()

THEFT OVER 1000 KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/25/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 MORGAN, HUNTER DREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIRTLE, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, JIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 04/28/1951

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROYAL, TYLER R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENT

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT SCHUMAN, THOMAS JAKOB

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SEARS, RANDALL GLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIAS, ADAM MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SISK, SHAUN PATTRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC SMITH, ERIK DENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION