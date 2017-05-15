 Monday, May 15, 2017 64.0°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, May 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BLEVINS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
BONIFAS, MARY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, STACY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, ANTWAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ECSTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CUMBERBATCH, HELEN IRENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE JAKOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ENGLAND, RONALD J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRANCIS, RYAN M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GAILLOT, TYLER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HEADRICK, BRANDON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HURST, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION()
  • THEFT OVER 1000
KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
MORGAN, HUNTER DREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIRTLE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/28/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROYAL, TYLER R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENT
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT
SCHUMAN, THOMAS JAKOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEARS, RANDALL GLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIAS, ADAM MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SISK, SHAUN PATTRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
SMITH, ERIK DENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SMITH, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/23/1964
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, CHARLOTTE HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1967
Arresting Agency: RED BANK POLICE

Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


May 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 14, 2017

Trevor Baldwin, 23, Injured On Dodds Avenue In Drive-By Shooting

May 14, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (4)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


