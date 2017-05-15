Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLEVINS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|BONIFAS, MARY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, STACY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, ANTWAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ECSTASY (MDMA) FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CUMBERBATCH, HELEN IRENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE JAKOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ENGLAND, RONALD J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|EVANS, MARCIELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FRANCIS, RYAN M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GAILLOT, TYLER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HEADRICK, BRANDON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DOMESTIC VANDALISM
|
|HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HURST, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION()
- THEFT OVER 1000
|
|KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, HUNTER DREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NASH, VINCENT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PIRTLE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWELL, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/28/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROYAL, TYLER R
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENT
- VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT
|
|SCHUMAN, THOMAS JAKOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SEARS, RANDALL GLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SIAS, ADAM MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SISK, SHAUN PATTRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC
|
|SMITH, ERIK DENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|SMITH, KEDRICK LEBREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|SMITH, TERRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/23/1964
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, CHARLOTTE HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1967
Arresting Agency: RED BANK POLICE
Last Date of Arrest: 05/14/2017
Charge(s):
|