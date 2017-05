Monday, May 15, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 8-15:

DELANY BREAU ANTHONY W/M 23 *** HOLD FOR DEA

SELLERS JOSHUA LAMAR W/M 33 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

JOHNSON STORMY GAIL W/F 32 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CLARK CODY EDWIN W/M 22 Officer HOLLAND REMOVING TAG, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENTS

GARRETT KAYLA LEEANN W/F 30 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

RODEN TRAVIS JAMES W/M 23 Officer GRAHAM PROBATION VIOLATION- F

HAMMOND JASON RAY W/M 39 *** RETURN FROM GEORGIA REGIONAL

CAPPS JENNIFER DAWN W/F 43 Officer CLARK ENTERING AUTO

HAMILTON CHRISTOPHER GLENN W/M 34 Officer DOYLE NO INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING

MOORE CHRISTON DUANE W/M 26 Officer GEDDY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NO SEAT BELT, REMOVING TAG, WINDSHIELD VIOLATION

LIVELY JOSHUA LEE W/M 22 Officer REECE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MILLS ASHLEY NICHOLE W/F 29 Officer REECE POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

MEADE DAVID SETH W/M 34 PARNELL PROBATION VIOLATION- F

GREEN GREGORY ALLEN W/M 57 Officer LEWELLYN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUNTER JIMMIE LEE W/M 25 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

HENDERSON JOHN LEWIS W/M 48 Officer AGREDANO POSSESION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., POSSESSION OR USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, INSUFFICIENT USE OF TURN SIGNALS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

BARRETT ALLEN RAY W/M 64 Officer BLACK POSSESION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

BARRETT GREGORY CHARLES W/M 43 Officer BLACK POSSESION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

MILLICAN TINA MARIE W/F 37 Officer BLACK TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

ANTHONY JEFFERY WADE W/M 39 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

JACKSON TINA LOUISE W/F 48 MULLIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- M

HUGHES MITHCEL LEE W/M 45 BROWN RETURN FROM GEORGIA REGIONAL

FERRY JUSTIN HEATH W/M 22 Officer STRICKLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE, OPERATING UNSAFE COMMERCIAL VEHICLE

MARSHALL CARLA JEAN W/F 57 Officer TATE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLEMAN THOMAS LAMAR W/M 27 Officer WILLIAMSON FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

MOSLEY KOLBE STERLING B/M 20 Officer WILLIAMSON SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

BOLEN SAMANTHA LEEANNE W/F 25 Officer REECE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

MCGRAW JEFF MCKENZIE W/M 36 Officer TATE CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURNETT CHAD LEE W/M 31 Officer HOUSER OBSTRUCTION – MISD (X2), POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MORRISON DYLAN JAMES W/M 24 Officer HULSEY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, SPEEDING

BENTLEY AKIL JAMICHAEL B/M 21 Officer MILLER MANUFACTURING/DELIVER/DISTRIBUTE/ADMINISTER/SELL/POSSESS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JOHNSON LAURA BRITTANY W/F 22 Officer HEAD POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

ELLIOTT WILLIAM LEONARD W/M 35 Officer HEAD POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, CRACKED WINDSHIELD

MOORE ROBERT LEE W/M 35 Officer HEAD POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HORTON SUSAN ELIZABETH W/F 43 Officer FORREST DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

MARSH JOHNTAVIOUS R B/M 20 COURT HOLD FOR COURT

HERBERT ANNABELLA EMMA W/F 18 Officer BATTLES TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS, DISRUPTING PUBLIC SCHOOL, DISSEMINATION OF INFORMATION RELATING TO TERRORISTIC THREATS ACTS VIA COMPUTER

WEBB MATTHEW TYLER W/M 26 PROBATION POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

MORGAN SYDNEY ALEXANDRIA W/F 25 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

MCBRYAR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 26 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MORGAN JUSTIN TERRY W/M 26 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LOVETT RANDALL WADE W/M 44 Officer RAMEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

JACKSON CHRISTA ELENA W/F 35 Officer RAMEY FTA – MISD, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OPEN CONTAINER, FTML

WAYCASIE JAMES CLEASE W/M 55 Officer MILLER SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

SMITH TIMOTHY WADE W/M 42 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

UPSHAW ROGER WILLIAM B/M 55 DTF FTA – MISD

LEWIS JENNIFER LYNN W/M 38 DTF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

HALL, JR TERRY LINN W/M 36 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF METH

BEARD TONYA RENEE W/M 44 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING, DRIVING WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

BROWN RICHARD ALLEN W/M 38 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

LEMING TIM RALPH W/M 44 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY

VALAZQUEZ-RIVERA MIGUEL A H/M 31 Officer THOMAS CONCEALING ID OF VEHICLE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO AFFIX REVALIDATION DECAL, DRIVING UNLICENSED – 4TH, NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, HIT & RUN

TEMPLETON BRADLEY MITCHELL W/M 31 Officer MILLER ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY DECEPTION – FELONY

JOHNSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 39 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

ADAIR OLIVER SHEA W/M 42 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SAINE VINCENT LAMAR W/M 44 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HALL AMBER MARIE W/F 23 Officer PARKER POSSESSION FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

CORLEY KAREN ELIZABETH W/F 42 Officer WORLEY FTA – MISD

PLEDGER CHRISTOPHER JAMESON W/M 23 Officer MATHIS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MILLS PAUL EGUENE JR W/M 41 Officer CHANDLER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, BOND SURRENDER

DAVIS ERICA MICHELLE B/F 31 Officer LLEWELLYN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROTHART JAMES DAVID W/M 31 Officer COKER ***

HARRELSON DENITA CARROLL W/F 42 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION- F

HUGHES MICHAEL *** W/M *** Officer COKER REFUSED FOR MEDICAL REASONS

FOWLER MARK DEWAYNE W/M 50 Officer HOLLAND SIMPLE BATTERY, TERRORISTIC THREATS, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION

PEARDON KEITH DOUGLAS W/M 28 Officer BLACK BATTERY- FVA, BATTERY AGAINST A FEMALE WHO IS PREGNANT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOWLAND BROOKE ANNE W/F 41 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

TREMAINE DAVID SCOTT W/M 35 Officer ENGLAND FORGERY 2ND DEGREE, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

MARSH JOHNAVIOUS ROHSD B/M 20 Officer WALKER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HAMILTON ANTIONE LAMONT B/M 39 Officer JEWELL CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

HARTBURGER DONOVAN ZEL W/M 29 HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

AVERILL TIFFANY ROSE W/F 26 HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

CLINE ALICIA FAITH W/F 26 PARK SERVICES HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

GALLOWAY CHARLES EDWARD W/M 32 PARK SERVICES HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

VENABLE EDWARD ALLEN W/M 41 Officer WEBBER FAILURE TO APPEAR

BALDWIN RONALD LADALE W/M 37 Officer WEBBER ***

ADAMS JORDAN WAYNE W/M 26 Officer REECE DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENTS

JACOBS JEFFERY SHANE W/M 28 Officer HOUSER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

WHITTAKER STEVEN LEWIS W/M 57 Officer SIMPSON DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTANE LANE

BARTLEY SAMUEL EUGENE B/M 49 Officer MILLER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

SIMPSON CANDACE SHANTAL W/F 34 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH

GOSS DRAKE KENDRICK W/M 17 Officer BEDFORD KNOWINGLY REMOVE OR DESTROY ELECTRONIC MONITORING DEVICE

ELLIS BRANDON LEE W/M 23 Officer ENGLAND BATTERY-FVA, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GRISHOM KENNETH LEBRON W/M 34 Officer HULSEY DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, SPEEDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

VERJINIKOV MICHAEL NICHOLAS W/M 20 Officer MULLIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NOISE VIOLATION, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FLEEING ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE

ELLSBERRY CANDICE MARIE W/F 34 Officer HOUSER ***

HOOD JOSHUA SHANE W/M 26 Officer WEBBER ***

UMBRIET MISTY NICHOLE W/F 28 Officer WEBBER ***

STAILEY BRADLEY RYAN W/M 22 Officer SCARBROUGH ***

GLADDEN AQUA CHERI B/F 33 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DUNCAN LEAH FAITH W/F 20 Officer VANDYKE HOLD FOR MURRAY COUNTY

GILREATH JOHNATHON LAMAR W/M 34 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

FARMER EMILY EILEEN W/F 19 Officer GRIFFIN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

JOHNSON KANDY MARIE W/F 40 Officer HUGGINS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

POST JAMES FREDRICK W/M 40 Officer DYE FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

HEARD DEVON MONTRELL B/M 28 Officer AGREDANO DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, STARBURST WINDSHIELD

HUMPHRY JOSH SHANE W/M 28 LLEWLLYN POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

HENRY SETH WILLIAM W/M 27 Officer AGREDANO CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION OF SCH IV CONTROL SUBSTANCE

STEWART CORDARIUS LEBRON B/M 19 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

OBELL KELSEY MICHELLE W/F 20 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

ABOUELFATOUH FAYZA SABRY W/F 22 Officer BLACK RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING, IMPROPER PASSING, FOLLOWING TO CLOSESLY

DUKES JAMES RAMOND W/M 50 Officer CLARK BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, HINDERING PERSON MAKING 911 CALLS

WALKER ANGELIQUE DANELL B/F 17 Officer SCOTT SPEEDING, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, FAILURE TO SIGNAL WHILE TURNING

DYKES BILLY JOE W/M 29 Officer MILLER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HURST TRACE KAMERON W/M 17 Officer SCARBROUGH ***

WILLIAMS LUKE WADE W/M 19 Officer SCARBROUGH ***

BEARDEN JEFFERY WAYNE W/M 40 Officer STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

WEBB KENNETH JASON W/M 32 Officer STAFFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NO INUSRANCE, NO TAGLIGHT