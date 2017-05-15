Multiple Tips To Police From Home Video Lead To Burglary Arrest Of Tyler McKinley

Monday, May 15, 2017

Police said they received multiple tips after releasing a video and still photos of a burglary that one of the suspects was Tyler Artez McKinley (also known as Tyler Tucker).

McKinley, 19, of 7845 Basswood Lane, was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000, and use of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

A woman living on Prosperity Lane last Tuesday said while she was away from home she received an alert on her phone that her burglar alarm had been triggered. She checked her home video from her phone and saw two black males inside the residence. She called police.

Officers found that her rear bedroom door had been forcefully entered.

The woman said it appeared the only thing missing was $200 in cash from her dresser.

The video shows one black male wearing a gray T-shirt with white writing on the front and jeans. He was seen pulling a black pistol out of his right pants pocket briefly and then putting it back in the pocket.

The other burglar was wearing a white shirt, white shorts and white tennis shoes.

The same day the video and still shots were made public, then the tips began to come in from citizens that the suspect with the gun was McKinley.

Burglary detective Michael Early drove by McKinley's home and saw a black Honda Accord parked in front that he said matches the description of another burglary from Monte Vista Drive.