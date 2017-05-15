 Monday, May 15, 2017 82.9°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tyler Artez McKinley
Tyler Artez McKinley

Police said they received multiple tips after releasing a video and still photos of a burglary that one of the suspects was Tyler Artez McKinley (also known as Tyler Tucker).

McKinley, 19, of 7845 Basswood Lane, was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000, and use of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

A woman living on Prosperity Lane last Tuesday said while she was away from home she received an alert on her phone that her burglar alarm had been triggered. She checked her home video from her phone and saw two black males inside the residence. She called police.

Officers found that her rear bedroom door had been forcefully entered. 

The woman said it appeared the only thing missing was $200 in cash from her dresser.

The video shows one black male wearing a gray T-shirt with white writing on the front and jeans. He was seen pulling a black pistol out of his right pants pocket briefly and then putting it back in the pocket.

The other burglar was wearing a white shirt, white shorts and white tennis shoes.

The same day the video and still shots were made public, then the tips began to come in from citizens that the suspect with the gun was McKinley.

Burglary detective Michael Early drove by McKinley's home and saw a black Honda Accord parked in front that he said matches the description of another burglary from Monte Vista Drive.

 


Multiple Tips To Police From Home Video Lead To Burglary Arrest Of Tyler McKinley


Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee

Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison. Thomas Lebron Hughes,

Police said they received multiple tips after releasing a video and still photos of a burglary that one of the suspects was Tyler Artez McKinley (also known as Tyler Tucker). McKinley, 19,


Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects,. That totals $511,777,785 from the IMPROVE Act. There are 21 TDOT-funded projects in Hamilton County. The group on Monday marked ... (click for more)

Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison. Thomas Lebron Hughes, 31, of Harrison, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice. Police said two Hispanic men told them that a man came inside the Fridas Beauty Salon on Lee Highway brandishing a pistol. ... (click for more)

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


