Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

Monday, May 15, 2017

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison.

Thomas Lebron Hughes, 31, of Harrison, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice.

Police said two Hispanic men told them that a man came inside the Fridas Beauty Salon on Lee Highway brandishing a pistol. He demanded the keys to one of the men's motorcycle as well as their cellphones and money.

The pair fought back. During a struggle, the robber got off two shots that did not strike anyone. However, one of the men suffered a serious laceration on his arm that required surgery.

The robber got away with a motorcycle helmet and a cellphone.

He ran north on Lee Highway and proceeded to steal a truck that belonged to another Hispanic man.

Police said Hughes was identified through surveillance video as the man who stole the truck.

One of the robbery victims picked him out of a lineup.

Hughes has an extensive criminal record dating to 2002. Judge Mattice said he has had so many arrests "that I stopped counting. It's a very significant record."

Prosecutor Chris Poole said there were some cases involving violence, but most were thefts, burglaries or driving charges.

Hughes said after going to jail at an early age he got involved in a gang. He said while at the Silverdale Workhouse he had been taking a course on gangs and trying to better himself.

He said, "I've come a long way."