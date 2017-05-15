 Monday, May 15, 2017 82.9°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

Monday, May 15, 2017
Thomas Lebron Hughes
Thomas Lebron Hughes

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison.

Thomas Lebron Hughes, 31, of Harrison, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice.

Police said two Hispanic men told them that a man came inside the Fridas Beauty Salon on Lee Highway brandishing a pistol. He demanded the keys to one of the men's motorcycle as well as their cellphones and money.

The pair fought back. During a struggle, the robber got off two shots that did not strike anyone. However, one of the men suffered a serious laceration on his arm that required surgery.

The robber got away with a motorcycle helmet and a cellphone.

He ran north on Lee Highway and proceeded to steal a truck that belonged to another Hispanic man.

Police said Hughes was identified through surveillance video as the man who stole the truck.

One of the robbery victims picked him out of a lineup.

Hughes has an extensive criminal record dating to 2002. Judge Mattice said he has had so many arrests "that I stopped counting. It's a very significant record."

Prosecutor Chris Poole said there were some cases involving violence, but most were thefts, burglaries or driving charges.

Hughes said after going to jail at an early age he got involved in a gang. He said while at the Silverdale Workhouse he had been taking a course on gangs and trying to better himself.

He said, "I've come a long way."


May 15, 2017

Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

May 15, 2017

Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

May 15, 2017

Multiple Tips To Police From Home Video Lead To Burglary Arrest Of Tyler McKinley


The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee ... (click for more)

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison. Thomas Lebron Hughes, ... (click for more)

Police said they received multiple tips after releasing a video and still photos of a burglary that one of the suspects was Tyler Artez McKinley (also known as Tyler Tucker). McKinley, 19, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects,. That totals $511,777,785 from the IMPROVE Act. There are 21 TDOT-funded projects in Hamilton County. The group on Monday marked ... (click for more)

Hughes Gets 166-Month Federal Prison Sentence After Robbery At Beauty Salon In Which Shots Were Fired

A man who robbed a Chattanooga beauty salon and fired two shots when two men tried to fight him on Nov. 24, 2015, has been sentenced to serve 166 months in federal prison. Thomas Lebron Hughes, 31, of Harrison, appeared before Federal Judge Sandy Mattice. Police said two Hispanic men told them that a man came inside the Fridas Beauty Salon on Lee Highway brandishing a pistol. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Problems With The Hotel On Lookout Mountain

In response to this proposed plan to build a hotel on Lookout Mountain, how do they propose this without increased property taxes for all of Walker County?   Thanks to the former sole commissioner, we are already overtaxed and bankrupt.  Unless someone can really show me the great deal that this will be for our area, I need some more information.  To me, one ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two ‘Participation’ Rings

For many years the lofty goal of earning a national championship ring was the biggest prize in college sports but then came the softening of America. Suddenly the “Most Valuable Player” trophy was cheapened by the “Participation Trophy,” which was given to every player on the team so no one would get their feelings hurt. To athletic purists Participation Trophies were meaningless, ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Rallies To Win 7-AA Baseball

The Signal Mountain Eagles were down, but never out. Rallying from a five-run deficit at Chattanooga Christian Saturday afternoon, the Eagles came back strong to win 8-6, capturing the District 7-AA baseball tournament title for the second straight year and earning the right to host a regional semifinal at home on Monday. With the score tied 6-6 after six innings, the ... (click for more)

D-II Prep Baseball: McCallie Sweeps MBA; Corbin Brooksbank Has No-Hitter

Highighted by a no-hitter from Corbin Brooksbank, McCallie swept a doubleheader from visiting MBA, 12-0 and 5-4, Saturday to win the three-game D-II AA first round playoff series (2-1) and plays at Baylor this weekend in the state quarterfinals. G ame 1: McCallie 12, MBA 0 -- Brooksbank struck out eight in the opening game no-hitter and was 1 for 4 at the plate … J.D. Day ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors