Transportation Group Says IMPROVE Act Includes $55,567,958 In Hamilton County Projects

Monday, May 15, 2017

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee said the total impact for the IMPROVE Act for Hamilton County is $55,567,958 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects,. That totals $511,777,785 from the IMPROVE Act.

There are 21 TDOT-funded projects in Hamilton County.



The group on Monday marked the kick-off of a 95-county tour to discuss specific projects in every area of the state.

The group said the IMPROVE Act "creates a long-term, dedicated funding source to fix outdated transportation infrastructure by making a modest increase to the user fees on its roads and bridges while providing a tax cut to the grocery, business and Hall income taxes.

"The increase in the user fees means Tennessee residents won’t shoulder the entire burden alone, as revenue will be captured from visiting tourists and the trucks that move goods through the state. This continues Tennessee’s history as a pay-as-you-go state, meaning the people who use the roads pay for their upkeep."

“Governor Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is the fiscally responsible way to fund transportation infrastructure projects, using an increase in the user fee offset by giving Tennessee residents the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance.

The IMPROVE Act prioritizes 962 projects across all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates, officials stated. The legislation also includes a local option for municipalities to hold their own referendums for tax increases to fund local transportation needs and provides property tax relief to veterans and the elderly, the group said.

Hamilton County Projects: $511,777,785



1. Interstate I-24 FROM I-59 TO US-27 10.03 miles $171,557,785



2. Interstate I-75 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION AT I-24 0.4 miles $65,000,000



3. Interstate I-75 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION AT HAMILTON PLACE MALL 0.42 miles $40,000,000



4. Interstate I-24 INTERCHANGE MODIFICATION OF I-24 AND SR-2 (BROAD ST.) / SR-58 (MARKET ST.) 0.87 miles $37,000,000



5. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24/I-24RP TO CENTRAL AVE 0.01 miles $4,660,000



6. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER SOU RWY (ABANDONED) 0.01 miles $2,987,000



7. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) 0.01 miles $6,277,000



8. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24 EB / SR-2 BROAD ST 0.01 miles $4,213,000



9. State Bridges SR-17 BONNY OAKS DR. BRIDGE OVER CHICKAMAUGA CREEK 0.01 miles $5,125,000



10. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER GERMANTOWN RD (FAU 3577) 0.01 miles $3,247,000



11. State Bridges SR-320 E. BRAINERD RD. BRIDGE OVER CSX R/R 0.01 miles $2,228,000



12. State Bridges I-24 I-24 BRIDGE OVER I-24 EB & WB / A643 WILLIAMS 0.01 miles $3,005,000

13. Trade SR-317 FROM SR-321(OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD ROAD) TO NEAR LAYTON LANE 3.04 miles$18,900,000



14. Trade SR-317 FROM NEAR LAYTON LANE TO EAST BRAINERD ROAD IN CHATTANOOGA 1.05 miles$9,200,000



15. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM SR-17 TO INDUSTRY DRIVE 0.57 miles$6,700,000



16. Trade US-127 (SR-8) FROM SR-27 SUCK CREEK RD TO NORTH OF PALISADES DRIVE (MOUNTAIN ROAD) 3.06 miles$5,500,000



17. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM ADAMSON CIRCLE TO WEST OF BONNYSHIRE DRIVE 1.16 miles$20,700,000



18. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE) FROM INDUSTRY DRIVE TO ADAMSON CIRCLE 0.79 miles$8,300,000



19. Trade SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DRIVE), FROM BONNYSHIRE DRIVE TO I-75 1.87 miles$21,200,000



20. Urban Growth SR-320 FROM EAST OF BEL-AIR ROAD TO SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD ROAD). 1.52 miles$19,278,000



21. Urban Growth SR-321 FROM SR-317 (APISON PIKE) TO SR-320 (EAST BRAINERD ROAD) 4.47 miles$56,700,000

Hamilton-Bradley County Projects $ 95,065,854



1. Interstate I-75 FROM NORTH OF US 64 TO US-74 8.84 miles $95,065,854

Hamilton-Bradley-Meigs County Projects $ 20,000,000



1. Urban Growth SR-60 (GEORGETOWN RD. NW)FROM SR-306 TO SR-58 IN HAMILTON COUNTY. 6.27 miles $20,000,000